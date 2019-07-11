Maru/Matchbox appoints customer insights strategist Jonathan Stinnett as President, Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), global insight partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Stinnett as President of Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment. Jonathan will be based in the company’s New York Office.



Jonathan joins Matchbox from C Space, where he was VP and Managing Director of the New York office, serving on the Americas leadership team.

Jonathan brings with him a wealth of agency and client-side experience. He has worked with many leading Fortune 500 clients in the Consumer Technology, Media, Entertainment sector, leveraging insights to improve their overall customer engagement. A former Director of Research and Insights at Citi, Jonathan specializes in partnering with customers to drive innovation and growth within an organization.

As President of the Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment sector, Jonathan will be responsible for one of Matchbox’s fastest growing verticals.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team. His track record in using customer insight to develop compelling products, services and experiences will be invaluable in helping our clients. His strong leadership and expertise will be a great asset to the Matchbox team.”

Jonathan’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group. “Clients across sectors are looking for insights to drive business decisions and deliver growth,” added Parton. “We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology to help our clients achieve these results. I look forward to the continued growth of our team over the coming months.”

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com



