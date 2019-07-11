EquipmentWatch Announces New Record of Models Added to Rental Rate Blue Book and Internal Charge Rate Products

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch , the world leader in data, software and insights for the heavy equipment industry, has expanded its Rental Rate Blue Book and Internal Charge Rate products to include cost data for over 22,000 models, a new record for the EquipmentWatch cost products. Customers now have access to both nationally benchmarked and user-customized charge rates for nearly all types of models available in the heavy equipment market.



Meeting the Needs of the Contractor

For decades, project owners and contractors have relied on the Rental Rate Blue Book and the Internal Charge Rate Calculator to accurately get reimbursed for extra work and estimate asset ownership and operating costs. Now subscribers have access to more models than ever before.

“The voice of the EquipmentWatch customer is incorporated into our every-day work. That includes applying customer feedback directly into our product enhancements," explained Garrett Schemmel, vice president, EquipmentWatch. "This latest cost data expansion is an example of just that. Closing the gap of missing models to our online software is always a top priority, so we’re excited to share this significant update with our customers. We have our talented and dedicated Analyst Team to thank for making this record-breaking data addition possible."

To learn more about the EquipmentWatch cost products, visit these links:

https://equipmentwatch.com/blue-book-cost-recovery/

https://equipmentwatch.com/internal-charge-rates/

About EquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch is the trusted source for heavy equipment data and intelligence. EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in heavy construction research and serves more than 15,000 professional, high-volume users of construction and lift-truck data. Our products are valuable tools in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and disposal of equipment.

For nearly 50 years, EquipmentWatch has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders and insurers, and government agencies involved in heavy civil construction.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.



Media Contact:

Madison Kerr

Marketing Specialist

EquipmentWatch

Informa

770.618.0190

madison.kerr@equipmentwatch.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.