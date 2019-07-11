Randi Barshack Joins Samba TV as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced Tech Marketer Tasked With Driving Growth for TV Data Leader Amid Changing TV Landscape

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics, announced today that Randi Barshack has been hired as Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Barshack will oversee Samba TV's global marketing strategy and execution. Barshack will be based at Samba TV's headquarters in San Francisco and will report to CEO Ashwin Navin.



​"I was immediately attracted to Samba TV as the leader in the TV data and analytics space, the unique market challenge that it solves and the overall potential of the technology. I’m excited to be part of the company’s next chapter," said Barshack. "As a marketer, I understand the importance of linking TV viewing to intent and purchase, and how this will transform marketing as we know it today."

With over 20 years' experience building and scaling global marketing teams, Barshack has established brands and categories across a variety of sectors. ​She recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of Figure Eight (acquired by Appen), the leading provider of artificial training data. Prior to that, Barshack held senior​-level roles at xMatters, Inc. and Mashery (acquired by Intel). ​She co-founded the customer experience pioneer company TeaLeaf Technology (acquired by IBM), the first spin-off of SAP. Barshack holds a ​Master’s degree from Northwestern University's​ Kellogg Graduate School of Business​ and a Bachelor's​ degree from Dartmouth College.

“Given the complexity of the industry’s data ecosystem, Randi’s extensive and diverse experience is the perfect fit for Samba and our marketing goals,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-founder and CEO of Samba TV. “Brands rely on marketing expertise in order to understand the benefits of applying data to their advertising strategies in a fragmented landscape, and Randi will be instrumental in guiding Samba’s marketing efforts to continue translating the industry’s most complete global TV dataset into solutions for our partners.”

