Euro Area Policies : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Member Countries
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
July 11, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
After a sharp slowdown starting in 2018, euro area growth is expected to recover over the course of 2019. However, mounting downside risks from global trade tensions, a no-deal Brexit, and market concerns about countries with high public debt emphasize the precarious nature of the forecast. Even in the absence of a major shock, there is a danger that the area could enter a prolonged period of anemic growth and inflation. Policies should focus on supporting growth while also reducing vulnerabilities.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/219
English
Publication Date:
July 11, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498325073/1934-7685
Stock No:
1EUREA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
60
