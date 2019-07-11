Euro Area Policies : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Member Countries

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

July 11, 2019

Summary:

After a sharp slowdown starting in 2018, euro area growth is expected to recover over the course of 2019. However, mounting downside risks from global trade tensions, a no-deal Brexit, and market concerns about countries with high public debt emphasize the precarious nature of the forecast. Even in the absence of a major shock, there is a danger that the area could enter a prolonged period of anemic growth and inflation. Policies should focus on supporting growth while also reducing vulnerabilities.