Euro Area Policies : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Member Countries

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

July 11, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

After a sharp slowdown starting in 2018, euro area growth is expected to recover over the course of 2019. However, mounting downside risks from global trade tensions, a no-deal Brexit, and market concerns about countries with high public debt emphasize the precarious nature of the forecast. Even in the absence of a major shock, there is a danger that the area could enter a prolonged period of anemic growth and inflation. Policies should focus on supporting growth while also reducing vulnerabilities.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/219

English

Publication Date:

July 11, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498325073/1934-7685

Stock No:

1EUREA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

60

