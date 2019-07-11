Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market 2019 Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Size study, Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

2019-07-11

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market:

Executive Summary

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market is valued approximately USD 55.46 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.31% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) helps in managing complex product development procedures to develop cost-effective, competitive and high-quality products. Growing adoption for improving production efficiency is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Rising development management and new product introduction is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, growing adoption by numerous sectors is the factor that contributing towards growth of global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market. Further, rising need of innovative, cost-effective and time saving product management process that regulates their demand across various regions. However, high cost of PLM and complex operational process are the factors anticipated to the limiting the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing investment in R&D for production innovation along with presence of improved IT infrastructure in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Dassault Systems

Atos SE

Autodesk Inc.

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Accenture PLC

Hewlett-Packard

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy & Utilities

Consumer Product & Retail

Medical Devices & Pharmaceutical

IT & Telecom

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

