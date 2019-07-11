CMSC and FCMSC Announce Mental Health Mentorship Program

MS education, resources, and training for the healthcare community

Innovative Program, Sponsored by EMD Serono, will Educate Clinicians on Mental Health in Multiple Sclerosis

This program was conceived to address a vitally important challenge faced by multiple sclerosis patients: lack of adequate recognition and treatment of their mental health-related symptoms” — June Halper, CEO, CMSC

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), the Foundation of the CMSC (FCMSC) and EMD Serono are excited to announce the launch of a new Mental Health Mini Mentorship Program, taking place this summer. The project was conceived by the CMSC, the FCMSC and CMSC special interest group MS-MHP (Multiple Sclerosis Mental Health Professionals), spearheaded by co-chairs Dr. Fred Foley and Dr. Jeffrey Wilken. The program is supported by a grant from EMD Serono.

The program is designed to educate clinicians who have shown an interest in the unique mental health challenges faced by the estimated one million people in the United States living with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease of the central nervous system with varied symptoms ranging from weakness, numbness and fatigue to vision impairment and even cognitive challenges. The unpredictable nature of living with multiple sclerosis often leads to health issues such as clinical depression or chronic anxiety.

The Mental Health Mini-Mentorship experience is a one-week intensive instructional course, taking place four times this summer: July 15-19 and July 22-26 at Holy Name Medical Center’s MS Center in Teaneck, NJ, under the medical direction of Mary Ann Picone, MD, and supervised by Dr. Fred Foley, the center’s Director of Neuropsychology and Psychosocial Research; and August 5-9 and 19-23 at the Multiple Sclerosis Center at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) in Hackensack, New Jersey, helmed by medical director Florian P. Thomas, MD, MA, PhD, MS and counseling psychologist Brian Amorello, PhD.

“We are excited to bring the MS Mental Health Mini-Mentorship program to life at Holy Name and HUMC this summer,” said June Halper, CEO, CMSC. “This program was conceived to address a vitally important challenge faced by multiple sclerosis patients: lack of adequate recognition and treatment of their mental health-related symptoms, which are just as important as the physical obstacles that they face.”

Each session will bring two mentorship candidates, each selected from a pool of skilled applicants with varied backgrounds in the multiple sclerosis field, on-site for thirty-five hours of immersive education in the mental health issues most often faced by the MS population. Trainees will shadow members of the multiple sclerosis care team including mental health clinicians, nursing professionals, physicians, and rehabilitation therapists, learning how the care team can work together to address critical mental health issues in this population.

“EMD Serono is thrilled to support this important program, as it aligns with our goal to raise awareness of and address the varied challenges faced by MS patients every day”, said John Walsh, M.D., Vice President, Neurology and Immunology, U.S. Medical Affairs and Interim Head, North America Medical Affairs at EMD Serono “This program allows us to utilize our educational partnerships with non-profit entities such as the CMSC and clinical partnerships with MS centers to assist in bringing the best possible care to the MS patient population.”

For more information on the Mental Health Mini-Mentorship Program, the CMSC or the FCMSC, contact Lisa DeSantis, CMSC Education Manager and FCMSC Special Projects Manager, at 201-487-1050 x107 or lisa.desantis@mscare.org.

ABOUT CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals, researchers and professionals in training. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 12,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The 34rd CMSC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS healthcare professionals in North America, will take place May 27 – 30, 2020, in Orlando, FL. For more information visit: www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare and Facebook: www.facebook.com/CMSCmscare.

ABOUT FOUNDATION OF THE CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (FCMSC)

The Foundation of the CMSC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the mission of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) and its members. Since its founding in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the Foundation has supported the CMSC through charitable, mission-driven projects. The Foundation supports the ultimate goal shared by patients and professionals alike: Finding a cure. Building the future of MS through access to comprehensive services and expert researchers now and in the future will ensure that the understanding and care of this complex disease continues to improve until a cure can be found. Visit the FCMSC at www.cmscfoundation.org.



