Sustainability-Driven Improvements Pushing New Equipment Sales in Rotary Dryers Market, details Fact.MR report

Asia-Pacific will continue to remain most attractive as well as the high-growth market for rotary dryers.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development and adoption of rotary dryers has been proliferated to a greater extent due to paving opportunities across the medical marijuana industry. Furthermore, the requirement for rotary dryers in manufacturing processes is proving effective to bolster its application category. In order to gain deep insights about the overall market status for rotary dryers, Fact.MR has published a fresh study titled “ Rotary Dryers Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019-2027”, added onto its vast online portal. As per research specifics, global sales of rotary dryers reached nearly 390 units in 2018, and are projected to record 3% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Readers can access essential information through this assessment that diligently details about the changing trends and opportunities likely to impact the global rotary dryers market.

It has been observed the rotary dryers industry is influenced by surplus aspects such as contribution by players to develop products holding higher thermal efficiency through reprocessing of exhaust gases, and rising demand from process industries. The report delivers in-depth knowledge associated to supply side trends, opportunity assessment, market dynamics, market volume forecast, market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s Five Factors analysis.

Batch Drying Processes & Other Multiple Functions Favoring Sales of Rotary Dryers

The report discourses that continuous rotary dryers would retain their popularity among end users, since sales recorded in 2018 valued close to 270 units. It has been analyzed that elimination of consecutive drying necessities per material load, concerned with batch drying processes, and applicable operational cost, have promoted the adoption of continuous rotary dryers across different industries. In addition, improvements in continuous rotary dryers like integration of multiple functions ranging from granulation and coating, to classifying and cleaning, have effectively favored the acceptance and sales of continuous rotary dryers.

Energy Conserving Dryer Variants Receive Higher Traction

As per this Fact.MR report, the sustainability-driven contribution by players has positively impacted the adoption of renewable power sources to operate rotary dryers. This includes the active play of solar energy, which is been tapped smartly to support energy conservation. In the coming years, it is expected that swelling reliability factor would help to expand the application catalogue of rotary dryers.

APAC Region Acquires Leading Spot in Rotary Dryers Market

It has been concluded that APAC region continues to command the rotary dryers industry on the basis of unit sales, recording more than 30% sales. The report highlights that significant growth in the food & beverage industry, supported by swelling demand for packaged & processed food across developing nations, have reinforced the demand for rotary dryers in this target region. At present, the regional manufacturers are stressing to enhance chief attributes of the rotary dryers like better flow conditions as well as better mixing of materials, in an attempt to safeguard greater drying speed.

With the final section of the report, readers are informed about the leading players operating in the global rotary dryers market. Some of these manufacturers mentioned in the assessment include names like ThyssenKrupp AG, GEA Group, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc., Metso Corporation, hangzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Scott Equipment Company, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., SINGHASINI DRY CHEM, FLSmidth Group, Anivi Ingenieria SA, YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD., and FEECO International, Inc.

