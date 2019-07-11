123 DIET Success Story: Martha Melanie Breathless Weight Loss Transformation, losing over 44LBS in 3 months.

123DIET’s Revolutionary Weight Loss Program Without Exercise. Start Your Journey Today!

Boca Raton, Florida, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

North American mother, Martha Melanie, reveals how she lost over 44 pounds in just three months. Despite going through personal hardship and ongoing medical issues that were significantly impacting her lifestyle, Martha was able to shed her weight fast, by following 123 Diet’s simple plan.





Having life long experiences of weight fluctuation, Martha had always had goals to jumpstart her weight loss, such as for her wedding, however once her mother passed away in 2015 all her motivation was gone, and Martha began a downward spiral. Soon she was eating all the time to cope with her sadness and gained upwards of 40lbs. With all the weight gain she started to suffer joint pain, headaches, and other more serious health-related issues.

Martha recounts on her previous struggles with weight gain over the years. When it had gotten its worse, Martha shared “my daughter told me that I stopped breathing in the middle of the night.” Martha claims, “I remembered having to hold the rail and slow down because I was wheezing and a bit of out of breath. I found myself becoming low on energy every day and feeling pain in my joints in the lower part of my body.” After these instances, Martha decided to take a hard look at her life and make some serious changes or else she was scared she wouldn’t make it to her 50th birthday.

Along with 123 Diet health supplements and a controlled meal plan, Martha accredits staying focused and ultimately keeping her eye on the prize that helped her achieve her weight-loss goals. “I made sure I followed the meal plan well. I started to lose weight and my self-confidence started to comeback. Soon my clothes started to get a bit looser and it motivated me to continue. I got excited and started to take pictures of myself every weekend!” The 123 Diet has transformed my entire life.

“This diet is absolutely amazing and suits my life style. I know as you get older it is harder to lose weight, but this diet works magic. I’m soon to be 50 years old and I will feel like a 25 years old again. I went from the XL/1X to a size Small, from a size 14/16 to size 2. Thank You 123 Diet for all the help and support you provided me. I don't know what I would have done without you products and support.”





About 123 DIET

Started in 2011 by Founder Emma Louise, the Australian diet from down under is now available in the United States. The 123 diet is a cutting-edge weight loss plan from Australia with a focus on maintaining results and empowering our community members. Find out what our customers say about 123 Diet. Join our Facebook Group, we provide support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We have almost a 1,000,000 followers and over 80,000 group members between our Facebook pages. We answer their questions on foods that they can eat, encourage and support folks every step of the way to help them stick with our simple clean eating plan, we listen to them and try to inspire them to keep going, to stay motivated, and to never give up and work through the reasons that made them gain the weight in the first place. Helping them to totally transform their lives”. Click Here to see for yourself!



Start your journey today! To learn more about 123 DIET or go to https://usa123diet.com/



