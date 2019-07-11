Star2Star Wins 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla. , July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Star2Star to its list of winners for the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award, presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine .



The award honors the most innovative unified communications products and solutions available on the market as judged by the editors of TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. Each winner submitted a thorough application, nominating the selected solution. This is the third consecutive year Star2Star has been recognized by TMC as a Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

Star2Star’s Full Spectrum Communications Solution received recognition for its innovative UCaaS architecture and complete suite of features. The Full Spectrum system offers unique features and customization options, SD-WAN, 4G LTE Failover, and so much more to fit the unique needs of each business.

“Congratulations to the recipients of the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Every year, I am more and more impressed by the innovative options available to clients in search of unified communications solutions. The 2019 winners are literally driving the industry forward and I can’t wait to monitor the continued success of these companies producing incredible solutions.”

“We are both excited and honored to receive this award from TMC,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “This recognition of our Full Spectrum Communications Solution is just further proof of our innovation in the industry. We continuously enhance our products to ensure that we are always one step ahead of the curve.”

Winners of the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced on TMCnet highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine ’s online news portal.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.