Precision Nutrition Awards $125,000 in Lifestyle Transformation Contest

Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, today announces the winners of its bi-annual lifestyle transformation contest. In addition to getting into the best shape of their lives, grand prize winners Katrina McKinney from Birmingham, AL, and Glen Schultz from Yardley, PN, each won $25,000 for their achievements in the Precision Nutrition Coaching program.



In July 2018, these winners, along with thousands of other Precision Nutrition Coaching program participants, embarked on a life transformation journey. Over 12 months, with the support of a fitness and nutrition coach, each individual adopted strategic eating and lifestyle habits combined with regular exercise to transform their nutrition, physical and emotional wellbeing.



Precision Nutrition selected 50 finalists for its Lifestyle Transformation Contest–25 women and 25 men–then asked its online community to help narrow the list to 10. After reviewing thousands of votes as well as individual participant results, Precision Nutrition awarded Katrina McKinney with the grand prize for Coaching for Women and Glen Schultz the top prize for Coaching for Men. Eight other winners also received cash prizes for their incredible transformations.



Coaching for Women Grand Prize Winner: Katrina McKinney

Katrina McKinney, a 44-year-old with a growing family and career, struggled to stay consistent with her exercise routine. Working with her Precision Nutrition Coach over 12 months, she transformed not only her nutrition and fitness but her personal identity and approach to life. McKinney lost an amazing 41 pounds and 38 inches.

“My greatest takeaway is how Precision Nutrition has helped me redefine my identity as a fit and healthy woman, and taught me how to eat, move, and live in congruence with that identity.”

“I thought I came here to lose weight and keep it off. This program gave me so much more. I have a body I never dreamed I would have - this lean, muscular build that I only thought was for people who ate crazy restrictive diets and who lived at the gym. Thank you, Coach Sarah for leading me on this journey, and thank you Precision Nutrition for giving me back ownership of my life.”



Coaching For Men Grand Prize Winner: Glen Schultz

Glen Schultz, 57, came to Precision Nutrition after he was diagnosed with prediabetes. The Coaching for Men program helped him establish better habits, and in the process, he changed his mindset and waistline. Over the past year, Glen lost an impressive 52 pounds and 33 inches working with his Precision Nutrition Coach.

“Precision Nutrition Coaching has changed my perspective on nutrition and health over the last year. I experienced far greater yields from a softer, more mindful, approach as opposed to previous bouts of ‘toughing it out with the hard routine’.”

“Precision Nutrition has empowered me to take charge of my health by teaching me how to challenge and alter previous practices and behaviors.”

Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon, Precision Nutrition curriculum director, said, “Congratulations to our Lifestyle Transformation Contest winners. Of course, everyone lost weight, but more importantly they got stronger and fitter, plus they feel more confident, comfortable, and capable knowing that they can keep up their healthy habits for life. And they did it all without diets, fads, or unrealistic workout routines. They simply committed to making small changes in their real daily lives, stayed consistent, and leaned on the accountability and support of an expert Precision Nutrition Coach.”

Over the past 15 years, Precision Nutrition has given away millions of dollars through the Transformation Contest, enhancing thousands of lives in the process. “We want to make sure our clients’ experience with health and fitness is a positive one, right from the very start,” explains Brian St. Pierre, M.S., R.D., Precision Nutrition director of performance nutrition. “Cash prizes can be extra motivation for many of our Coaching participants.”

Meet our winners here: https://www.precisionnutrition.com/winners-july-2019.



Become a Transformation Success Story

Precision Nutrition Coaching will accept a limited number of new coaching clients on July 17, 2019 Enrollment has historically sold out within hours after opening. The program only accepts new clients twice per year to ensure each individual receives the individual personal care and attention they deserve. For more information, visit Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men or Precision Nutrition Coaching for Women.



About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, habit-based behavior change approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. Validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, this personalized, evidence-based program—available through Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women—has helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle.

Precision Nutrition is a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need to help clients achieve deep health and meaningful change. To date, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. For more information, visit http://www.precisionnutrition.com.



