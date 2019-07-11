Alphatec to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) (“ATEC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, today announced that the Company plans to release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after the market closes.



The Company will present the results via a live webcast on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be accessible at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ikgjtrc6 . An audiocast of the presentation will also be available domestically at (877) 556-5251 and internationally at (720) 545-0036. The conference ID number is 6098197.

A replay of the webcast will remain available on ATEC’s corporate website at www.atecspine.com until the Company releases its third quarter 2019 financial results. In addition, a replay of the audiocast will be available until October 31, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 6098197.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company that designs, develops and markets technology for the treatment of spinal disorders associated with disease and degeneration, congenital deformities and trauma. The Company's mission is to revolutionize the approach to spine surgery. The Company markets its products in the U.S. via independent sales agents and a direct sales force.

Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com .

Investor/Media Contact:

Tina Jacobsen

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

ir@atecspine.com

Company Contact:

Jeff Black

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ir@atecspine.com



