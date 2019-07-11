GlobalTranz Announces the Next Generation of Digital Freight Matching to Give Shippers a Competitive Edge

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced the launch of GTZamp™ (Automated Movement Planning). GTZamp is a Digital Freight Matching (DFM) solution designed for enterprise customers, combining the speed and ease of DFM with enhanced, multi-movement planning capabilities.



GTZamp combines multiple predictive analytics techniques to deliver industrial-strength DFM for a seamlessly superior shipper experience that can be executed at scale:

Load Affinity analysis identifies shipments that are well-suited to be combined into a multi-movement route.

Carrier Match functionality algorithmically matches loads with the best carriers based on a host of factors, including volume covered, on-time performance, cost, bounce and roll percentages, and seasonality.

Cost Prediction Model predicts lane level costs based on a wide variety of features, including historical costs and current market conditions, in order to ensure that GlobalTranz maximizes savings for customers by securing the lowest possible rate.

Load To Truck Forecasting is a predictive analytics tool that leverages leading indicators to predict capacity availability in order to maximize service while minimizing cost.

“Today’s shippers are challenged by increasingly complex supply chains, heightened customer demands, and capacity shortages,” said Greg Carter, chief technology officer at GlobalTranz. “GTZamp answers that need with functionality that pre-plans routes with multiple movements in order to create efficiencies, reduce costs, and give shippers a competitive edge.”

To facilitate the simultaneous combination and booking of multiple movements, GTZamp’s machine learning algorithms leverage an enormous repository of live load and historical data to provide load recommendations. The machine uses the appropriate variables to account for realistic and viable combinations, taking into account prior performance, Hours of Service, locations of pick and drop, detention time, transit times, appointment and drop-off times, equipment type, etc.

Ranked the 8 th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2018 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by some of the best people in the industry.

“At GlobalTranz, we recognize that shippers need strategic solutions to their transportation challenges,” said Renee Krug, chief executive officer of GlobalTranz. “We continue to develop industry-leading technology that helps our shipper customers address the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

