Algolia to Showcase Importance of Voice Search at VOICE Summit 2019

Leader in Search and Discovery to Sponsor, Exhibit and Present at Show; Unveils New Book on Voice Applications for Alexa and Google Assistant

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , a leading Search and Discovery solution for websites and mobile apps, today announced the company will be sponsoring, exhibiting and presenting at VOICE Summit 2019 , the world’s largest voice-first event, July 22-25 in Newark, NJ. Algolia will provide live demos and feature customer use cases at its booth #27. Algolia’s Voice Search Lead, Dustin A. Coates, will present a talk on “The Automat and the Sommelier” to provide practical advice on how to transition from rudimentary voice utilities to modern voice applications with robust search and discovery experiences that present users with exactly what they are seeking. In addition, Coates will participate in an industry panel on “How Voice is Empowering the SMB Markets.”



Algolia will also showcase the release of Coates’s book, “ Voice Applications for Alexa and Google Assistant ,” with a special book signing at VOICE Summit. The book helps readers design, build and implement voice-based applications for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Coates guides readers through voice UI design basics, new device toolkits, and emerging best practices for building and deploying on diverse platforms. Readers will also learn how to build their own "skills"—the voice app term for actions the device can perform—from scratch.

VOICE Summit Sessions and Event Details

What: “The Automat and the Sommelier”

When: Tuesday, July 23 at 3 p.m. ET, in the Kupfrian Jim Wise Theater

Who: Dustin A. Coates, voice search lead at Algolia

Details: Most voice-first applications today are a little more than the information equivalent of automats. For example, a user puts in a nickel, maybe answers a couple of questions, and out pops information. These applications struggle when a user wants to pick one thing among hundreds, thousands or millions of items. In this talk, Coates will present how to build voice applications with robust search and discovery to present users with exactly what they are seeking — sometimes even what they want, before they seek it.

What: “Voice Applications for Alexa and Google Assistant” book signing by author Dustin Coates

When: Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. ET at Algolia’s booth #27

Who: Dustin A. Coates, voice search lead at Algolia and author

Details: To purchase a copy of the book, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Voice-Applications-Alexa-Google-Assistant/dp/1617295310

Additionally, Coates will be on a panel of “Meet the Authors,” taking place Tuesday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET in the WEC Main, where Voice-First authors will share details about their books before the book signing session.

What: Industry panel of experts on “How Voice is Empowering the SMB Markets”

When: Thursday, July 25 at 1 p.m. ET in the CKB Strategy Lab

Who: Dustin A. Coates, voice search lead at Algolia; Brendan Roberts, founder and CEO at Aider; Jenni McKienzie, principal of conversation design at Banter Technology; Robert Naughton, CRO at Voicify; and Ari Rabban, CEO at Phone.com.

Details: In this panel, attendees will learn how small and medium-sized businesses can harness the power of voice assistants, AI, data organization, optimization and user interfaces people enjoy using.

Connect with Algolia

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Algolia executives or to schedule a demo, contact press@algolia.com .

Helpful Links

About Algolia

Our mission to allow any company, large or small, to deliver an amazing search and discovery experience. Algolia helps the most innovative companies across all industries create powerful, relevant and scalable discovery experiences for their users. Unlike other solutions, Algolia's search-as-a-service platform reduces the complexities of building and scaling a fast, relevant digital experience and helps teams accelerate development time. More than 7,500 companies like Twitch, Quicksilver, Discovery Communications, Medium, WeWork, Zendesk and Stripe rely on Algolia to manage 60 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

Contact

Danielle Salvato-Earl

Offleash for Algolia

algolia@offleashpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.