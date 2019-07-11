Globe Photos’ Photo File Launches New Website, Introduces Personalized Licensed Sports Photos, Wall Décor and Memorabilia

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Photos, Inc. (OTCQB: GBPT) announced that its Photo File unit, a leading innovator in licensed professional and collegiate sports photography, has launched a newly redesigned eCommerce website featuring new product personalization capabilities at www.photofile.com.



Sports fans can now purchase online officially licensed photos, wall décor and other officially licensed sports products via a highly-interactive, easy-to-use interface. Every product is produced to the highest standards and authenticated with a uniquely-numbered licensing hologram. To celebrate the grand opening of the new site, Photo File is offering a limited-time 15% discount on all canvas printed products.

According to Globe Photos CEO and president, Stuart Scheinman: “By offering the most extensive and comprehensive collection of fully-licensed sports photography, Photo File satisfies every fan’s need to own the best ‘moments captured’ in league and college sports. With the new website, we have now taken it to a new level, allowing fans to create personalized memorabilia for themselves or as special gifts for family and friends.”

“For example, shoppers can create a basketball or football jersey in a locker room scene with their name or that of a loved-one printed on the back,” continued Scheinman. “They can specify their favorite team and even a jersey number, with the results visualized in real-time online. The interactive interface allows users to create a unique, fun gift that will be enjoyed and cherished for years to come.”

In addition to a locker room screen, they can select a pub sign, stadium, stitched uniform or a full collage of action images. The new personalization feature is available today here, with additional features and functionality to be introduced over the next month as the new site fully rolls out.

Founded in 1987, Photo File has become the nation's leading manufacturer of sports photography, with an unmatched selection of photos and products from every league, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, CLC, NCAA and their respective player associations. Photo File is also licensed by thousands of individuals and other organizations, including Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, Vince Lombardi — just to name a few.

Using the latest in eCommerce and print-on-demand technology, Photo File offers fans an affordable means to show their loyalty and devotion to their favorite teams and players. Photo File’s licensed and owned collections dates back to the glory of every league’s inception, capturing the moments and emotions of sports through the art of action photography.

Awarded the first U.S. license for professional sports photography in 1987, Photo File has long been a leading innovator in the space. It has also compiled a vast collection of sports memorabilia, including thousands of collectibles and signed lithographs, as well as other unique artwork. Equipped with the industry’s most advanced printing and custom framing systems, Photo File creates indelible images that bring out the fanaticism in every sports fan.



“The new website represents just the beginning of a much broader, company-wide initiative for the commercialization of our sports and pop culture image library,” adds Scheinman. “We’re planning to deploy other new personalization and print-on-demand technologies that are designed to bridge the gap between online and traditional retail.”

About Photo File

Founded in 1987, Photo File was initially awarded a license for photography by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, becoming the first company to be given a license for photography by any major sport in the U.S. It currently holds major sports licenses with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and key colleges to produce licensed sports prints, lithographs and other related items. Photo File is also licensed by thousands of additional individuals and organizations, including Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, and Vince Lombardi. Photo File can produce a full range of framed, unframed and matted products in sizes up to 30" x 40", plaques, chains and event covers. For more information, go to www.photofile.com.

About Globe Photos

Globe Photos is the owner of one of the world’s largest collections of iconic pop culture imagery, which includes more than 15 million images taken by more than 3,500 photographers from around the world over the last century. The collection features iconic personalities and unforgettable moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, history and politics. It acquired Photo File in August of last year. For more information, visit www.globephotos.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Company Contact

Stuart Scheinman

President & CEO

Globe Photos, Inc.

Tel (702) 722-6113

info@globephotos.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

GBPT@cma.team



