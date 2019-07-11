Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) will announce its second quarter 2019 results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.



Chemical Financial Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Anyone interested may access the conference call on a live basis by dialing toll-free at 888-378-4398 and entering 339057 for the conference ID. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at Chemical Financial Corporation's website at www.chemicalbank.com under the Investor Information section. A copy of the slide show presentation and an audio replay of the call will remain available on Chemical Financial Corporation's website for at least 14 days.

Chemical Financial Corporation is the largest banking company headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. Chemical Financial Corporation's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol CHFC and is one of the issuers comprising The NASDAQ Global Select Market and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about the Corporation is available at Chemical Financial Corporation's website at www.chemicalbank.com under the Investor Information section.

For further information:

David T. Provost, CEO

Dennis L. Klaeser, CFO

800-867-9757



