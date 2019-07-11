United Cannabis Names Former Ford Motor Company Exec as Chief Marketing Officer

Clifton Lambreth, One Of The Architects Of Ford’s 2006 Turnaround, Will Focus On Commercializing The United Cannabis Brands

Renowned for his business development and strategic planning capabilities, Mr. Lambreth has worked with over 250 companies and organizations throughout his career. He spent 26 years at the Ford Motor Company in various divisions - including Fleet Management, Marketing and Sales, Finance and Insurance, and as Lincoln Brand Manager, NASCAR Liaison, and North East Operations Manager. A results-driven manager, Lambreth repeatedly surpassed operational goals at Ford, most notably as an integral member of the team responsible for returning Ford to profitability after reporting a $12.7 billion loss in 2006. Three years into the strategy initially outlined in Lambreth’s book, Ford and the American Dream, Ford generated $2 billion in income. Ford continues to follow the principals charted in his book and remains profitable to this day.

Following his tenure at Ford, Lambreth went on to serve as Chief Operating Officer for a New York-based luxury brand, SLANE Jewelry, where he led the jewelry company to a 25% increase in the first year. Most recently he founded the Nashville-based First Regents Digital Media, a full-service agency and distributor of digital advertising. Mr. Lambreth is also the founder and CEO of Daniel Bradley Matthews, Inc., a strategic business and marketing consulting firm.

United Cannabis’ Chief Executive Officer, Earnest Blackmon, remarked, “We are delighted that Clifton has agreed to join our team. Hailed as Rainmaker throughout his career, he is a proven leader in strategic planning for brand development and revenue growth. His experience across all aspects of brand management in the global arena will be invaluable to the Company, and I am confident we will benefit greatly from his insight and expertise as we continue to experience accelerated growth .”

Mr. Lambreth commented on the announcement, “Like many growth investors, I spent some time watching the gains being made in the cannabis sector from the sidelines, but once Congress passed the Farm Bill in December 2018 , I felt it was prudent time to get involved and began my due diligence on a number of companies.”

“What I discovered in United Cannabis is a publicly-traded company driven by a mission of helping people in pain. Once I found out they also have a solid IP portfolio with a patent that protects them in 36 different ways, compounds in clinical trials, proprietary products, a distribution network covering the United States, Europe and the Caribbean, and a thriving industrial hemp operation, I just couldn’t resist coming on board.”

Lambreth concluded, “It strikes me that United Cannabis is very much like the company I spent over 25 years with. Driven by a mission to bring the then novel automobile to the masses, Henry Ford wound up creating one of the best recognized and most profitable companies in the world. I believe United Cannabis is similarly positioned to become an industry leader and global brand and I am genuinely excited to join the Company at this stage of their development.”

In addition to his work in the corporate world, Lambreth has authored three top-selling books: Ford and the American Dream, The Return to Greatness and The Ad Man , as well as numerous articles on diversity, compensation, leadership, and other business topics. He is also a frequent keynote speaker and business media resource; Lambreth has been a regular guest on radio and television with appearances on NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX, as well as hosting The CEO Café, a cable television show. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in marketing and management and an MBA from Western Carolina University.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company develops, produces and distributes proprietary cannabis-centric products and technologies, including its patented product brand, Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals, and has established a strong presence in the hemp-derived CBD market, with state-of-the-art grow, processing, testing and production facilities in Colorado and South Carolina. United Cannabis also licenses its intellectual properties relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Most importantly, United Cannabis is always driven by its underlying mission to help people in pain.

United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us .

To discuss partnership opportunities or learn about our distributor program, contact Clifton Lambreth ( clifton@unitedcannabis.us ) or Earnie Blackmon ( eb@unitedcannabis.us ) or call us at 303-386-7321.

