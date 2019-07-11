There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,860 in the last 365 days.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Release on August 12 — Preliminary Second Quarter Production Results on July 18

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) will release its Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday August 12, 2019.  President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 am EDT at Barrick’s corporate office in Toronto on that day.  The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.

Preliminary production and sales information for the second quarter will be released on Thursday July 18, before market open.

Release of Q2 preliminary production and sales information   July 18, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
Q2 results release   August 12, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
Toronto results presentation   August 12, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
Conference call and webcast linked to presentation   August 12, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
US and Canada   1-800-319-4610
UK   0808 101 2791
International   +1 416 915-3239
     

If you wish to attend the presentation in Toronto, please contact David Lee at investor@barrick.com. The Q2 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1-855-669-9658 (US and Canada) and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 3391.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: Barrick@dpapr.com
 Director, Investor Relations
David Lee
+1 416 307 5164
Email: davidlee@barrick.com 
   

Website: www.Barrick.com

Barrick logo RGB.jpg

