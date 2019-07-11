I.D. Systems Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 1, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day, after the market close.



I.D. Systems management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 307-1379

International dial-in: (443) 877-4066

Passcode: 6249189

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.id-systems.com.

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Texas, Florida, Germany and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems is a leading global provider of wireless M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The company’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.id-systems.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

I.D. Systems Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

ned@id-systems.com

(201) 996-9000

I.D. Systems Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

IDSY@gatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860



