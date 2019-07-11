CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System

Executive Order outlines initiatives to make organ transplantation the preferred treatment option

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, applauds the White House and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar on their recent policy announcement aimed at improving the lives of the more than 726,000 Americans with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and removing disincentives for transplantation.



CareDx joined hundreds of patients, physicians, and advocates in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, July 10, to hear President Trump and Secretary Azar discuss the Advancing the American Kidney Health initiative. “With today’s action, we’re making crucial progress on another core national priority—the fight against kidney disease,” said President Trump. “To all those impacted by the disease, I’m here to say we are fighting by your side and we’re determined to get you the best treatment anywhere in the world. [I have signed] an executive order taking vital steps to increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant.”

President Trump’s executive order aims to reform the nation’s organ transplant and kidney dialysis systems and includes proposals to improve the performance of organ procurement organizations, incentivize living kidney and liver donation, ensure patients with kidney disease receive the best dialysis care available at an affordable cost, and increase the number of available organs for transplantation.

“At CareDx, we believe transplantation is better than dialysis because it promises better quality of life for kidney patients, provides better outcomes and is demonstrably more cost effective for the healthcare system overall,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “We are excited by the Administration’s enthusiasm to support kidney health and promote the benefits of transplantation and look forward to working with the administration on these ambitious policy proposals moving forward.”

The administration’s focus on kidney health is not only unprecedented, it’s personal—Secretary Azar’s own father was on dialysis and received a kidney transplant. This initiative is his latest effort to improve care for patients living with ESRD while in office.

As a patient-centric organization dedicated to innovating the field of transplantation for more than 20 years, CareDx is excited about the direction the field is moving and commends HHS for its efforts to support patients living with kidney disease and their goals to increase transplantation. The Trump Administration is clearly aligned with CareDx in its mission to improve the long-term outcomes of kidney transplant patients.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Commercial Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.