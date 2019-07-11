Roadman Investments Provides Update on Champignon Brands Inc. Mushroom Tea Product Launch

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) has been working closely with Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon”) in the product development and commercialization of their superfood infused tea brand.



Champignon has secured Reishi, Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane mushroom extracts as well as organic tea leaves from leading suppliers in the USA. The company is moving forward with formulation of their 3-proprietary tea/mushroom blends and will be conducting extensive taste and product quality tests this month. E-Commerce store development is slated to be completed to coincide with the official product launch in late August 2019.

Roadman Investments Corp. Health and Wellness committee has been assisting with branding and product positioning efforts to ensure that the company is able to scale, and capture market share effectively. According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence the Global Functional Mushroom Market is expected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024). [1].

Luke Montaine, Chief Executive Officer of Roadman Investments: “The Functional Mushroom sector is fast growing and posses a great opportunity. Champignon Brands has built a great team and has a strong strategy that our company is looking forward to supporting.”

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments Inc. is engaged in the business of incubating and working with start up entities in with a view to generate capital and generate returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

