INAP’s Canadian Subsidiary iWeb Technologies Wins Multi-Year Deal with New Customer Loto-Québec

Customized solution includes providing CDN and DDoS mitigation services to Canada’s $2 billion lottery and gaming giant.

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and Loto-Québec, a Quebec government corporation operating a public lottery and other games of chance, today announced a multi-year deal for network and infrastructure protection services.

iWeb was selected through a rigorous RFP process as the provider who could deliver a proof-of-concept for a secure and effective solution that met all Loto-Québec’s needs. INAP’s ability to protect Loto-Québec’s infrastructure, websites, and CDN network from cyberattacks was the driving force in this solution.

“We’re proud that we were able to deliver a proven solution, and ultimately meet this high-profile corporation’s strict security requirements for their infrastructure, websites and CDN network,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer, INAP.

“This win is a great example of people and organizations working together, from the start of the process right through to proof-of-concept delivery, to truly understand and provide an optimal, high-performance solution for a client’s needs,” said Roberto Montesi, Vice President of International Sales and General Manager of INAP Canada.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

Media Contacts:

Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer: 404.302.9982 Clay Boothby: 202.595.4923



