NeuBase Therapeutics to Participate in Roth RNA Revolution Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (“NeuBase”), a biotechnology company developing next generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, today announced that Dietrich Stephan, Ph.D., NeuBase’s chief executive officer, will participate in two panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings with investors at the Roth RNA Revolution Conference being held in New York City on July 17, 2019.



Panel Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Time: 8 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. EDT; 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT

Location: 1 Hotel Central Park, 1414 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019

For more information, including how to register, please go to www.roth.com/healthcare or e-mail: registration@roth.com .

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

