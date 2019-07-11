Roost® Announces Partnership with Olympus Insurance Company

Smart Sensor Deployment to Mitigate Water Losses and Increase Customer Engagement

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced a partnership with Florida-based Olympus Insurance Company.



In a strategic agreement designed to explore how Roost can help mitigate claims, reduce home repair costs, and provide an increased value to homeowners, Olympus Insurance and Roost are launching a pilot program to include a specific subset of Olympus Florida policyholders.

The identified Olympus Insurance policyholders will be supplied with a free Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, to utilize along with a mobile app as an early warning system for water leaks. This is highly anticipated to be a successful and effective way to empower homeowners, allowing them to find and stop water leaks quickly and minimize water damage.

Roost will provide connectivity through their white labeled mobile app, which is enhanced with severe weather alerts from IBM/The Weather Company and delivers home service pro access from HomeAdvisor.

“Olympus Insurance is very excited to be working with Roost to deliver this innovative technology, which can provide homeowners with a dependable preventive solution to water damage,” said Jeffrey B. Scott, Olympus Insurance Company CEO. “We always strive to provide added value, and our focus is on service that goes above and beyond for our policyholders. Distributing the Roost device could be the key to mitigating the ever-present challenge of water damage claims our policyholders face on an annual basis.”

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense active water leaks as well as rising humidity or freezing temperatures. Detectors can be easily placed in home areas most prone to water leaks, such as under kitchen sinks, next to hot water heaters, behind toilets or near other water-using appliances such as dishwashers and clothes washing machines. When triggered by changes to the surrounding environment, the device delivers smartphone alerts via the Roost app to help homeowners locate and minimize water damage, reducing associated losses.

“We are very pleased to be working with Olympus Insurance on this pilot program involving their policyholders and our award-winning Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “We anticipate that the success of the program will lead to the introduction of Roost to policyholders across Florida, and the ability for Olympus Insurance to both help mitigate losses for policyholders while creating stronger relationships with them.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire and water claims, and drive new business growth. The partnership with Olympus Insurance for this pilot program could transform the company’s ability to serve homeowners across the Sunshine State.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting traditional property Insurance through a “Property Telematics” suite of solutions. Roost’s cloud connected platform utilizes the appropriate wireless technology to enable affordable smart data sensors to alert for water leaks, freezing temperatures, humidity, smoke alarms, and motion which provide peace-of-mind confidence to property owners, and rich data to insurers.

Roost’s primary go-to-market approach is through insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (Fire and Water perils costing $20B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, white-label digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost has captured over 2.5 billion data points from their deployed systems in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com

About Olympus Insurance:

Olympus Insurance Company is revolutionizing the Florida homeowners’ insurance market. With quality homeowners’ insurance products, financial strength and superior service, you can be confident that Olympus is here to stay. Its uniquely disciplined organic growth strategy differentiates it from many other Florida insurers. The emphasis on steady, conservative expansion continually strengthens Olympus’ financial position and enables it to provide the finest possible service to Florida property owners. Agent or homeowner, inland or coastal, doing business with Olympus always means peace of mind. For more information, please visit www.olympusinsurance.com.

Media Contacts: Rachael Henry Marketing, Roost +1 (408) 458-6209 Rachael@roostlabs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.