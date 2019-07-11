Hammerspace Data-as-a-Service for the Hybrid Cloud Is Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Simplifying enterprise data services across storage on AWS and in the data center

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace, a software company dedicated to simplifying data consumption across hybrid cloud and containers, today announced the availability of the Hammerspace Data-as- a-Service platform on AWS Marketplace. Availability of the Hammerspace Data-as-a-Service on AWS Marketplace will allow customers to easily manage and protect their data across hybrid cloud with global enterprise file data services. With support for any on-premises storage and AWS storage offerings, Hammerspace makes it easy for DevOps, application owners, and data operations to consume their data-as-a-service via on-premises, cloud, and container environments.



The global accessibility of data across hybrid cloud and Kubernetes environments is one of the biggest challenges for improving agility and scaling workloads. Data must be readily accessible while being protected and governed for compliance across sites with enterprise data services – all without sacrificing performance. Hammerspace machine learning (ML) and non-disruptive live-data mobility puts data where it needs to be; dynamically balancing performance and cost while delivering multi-site data protection, disaster-recovery-as-a-service, and intelligent data archiving.

“Hammerspace is proud to be available on AWS Marketplace,” said David Flynn, CEO, Hammerspace. “Now, with just a few clicks, our customers can easily defy data gravity and rise above the infrastructure to instantly consume their Data-as-a-Service, anywhere on the hybrid cloud.”

With Hammerspace, it is easier than ever to manage persistent data with Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS). Now that Hammerspace is available on AWS Marketplace, there is a simple solution for Hammerspace customers to span data management between Kubernetes clusters on-premises and the cloud. Hammerspace intelligently delivers data on-demand or proactively to persistent volumes through standard open protocols, simplifying consumption with native Kubernetes integration. With Hammerspace, all data is visible and available in a geo-spanning global namespace for intuitive orchestration through metadata-as-a-service. Data mobility is performed live and is automated by machine learning to optimize for cost, performance, and protection.

Hammerspace provides a Universal Global Namespace for data that is free from the lock-in of storage silos. As a storage and protocol-agnostic cloud data control plane, Hammerspace abstracts data from the infrastructure for self-service hybrid cloud data management, driven by machine learning and metadata management to deliver Data- as-a-Service. With Hammerspace, enterprises can make file data cloud-native so they can automate once and deploy anywhere.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is a software company delivering unstructured data across the hybrid cloud. Hammerspace is a hybrid cloud data control plane where data exists abstracted from storage to be available in any service, on any cloud or data center. To learn more, visit us at www.hammerspace.com or on Twitter @Hammerspace_Inc

