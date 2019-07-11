Kenya Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of 15.7% to Reach US$ 125,367.4 Million by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile payment industry in Kenya is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% to reach US$ 125,367.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018-2025.



Mobile payment in Kenya has recorded slower growth in recent quarters driven by lower than expected economic growth. Mobile payment has a high penetration in Kenya. As a result, macroeconomic factors affect the industry, unlike other markets where the industry is still in early growth stage. However, overall the author expects mobile payment industry in Kenya to continue to diversify into high value purchase segments. This will be driven by increased adoption in B2B segment and high value retail purchase segment. Despite growth of mobile payment slowing down, the segment has outperformed other payment channels such as card payment.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Kenya. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Kenya.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Kenya. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



Kenya Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.



Kenya Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:

SMS/USSD

NFC

Code Based

Web Based

Kenya Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services



Kenya Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Kenya

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

- Domestic Online Retail

- International Online Retail

Kenya Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Kenya

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

- Online Flight Bookings

- Online Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

- Online Domestic Flight Bookings

- Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

- Online International Flight Bookings

- Online International Bus & Train Bookings

- Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

Kenya Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in Kenya

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

- Intra City P2P

- Inter State P2P

International Remittance

- Outbound Remittance

- Inbound Remittance

Kenya Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in Kenya

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

Kenya Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in Kenya

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Companies Mentioned



M-Pesa

Equitel

Airtel Money

Orange Money

Tangaza Pesa

MobiKash

