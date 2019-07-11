India TPE Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market to 2030 Featuring Kraiburg TPE, Basell Polyolefins, Zylog Plastalloys, Technovinyl Polymers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India TPE Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for TPE in India stood at 185 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during 2019-2030 to reach 418 thousand tonnes by 2030.



Government initiatives like National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan would drive the demand for vehicles in the country, which would spur the demand for TPE used in manufacturing of automotive components. Increasing demand for medical instruments and devices coupled with domestic engineering industries such as construction material and building equipment and electronics would increase TPE consumption, thereby fueling the country's TPE market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's TPE market are Kraiburg TPE Private Limited, Basell Polyolefins India Private Limited, Zylog Plastalloys Private Limited, Technovinyl Polymers India Limited, etc.



Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast TPE production, demand, inventory, and the demand - supply gap in India.

To categorize the Indian TPE market based on end-use, sales channel and region.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian TPE market.

To identify major customers of TPE in India.

To evaluate and forecast TPE pricing in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian TPE market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the Indian TPE market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. India TPE Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030., By Volume

2.1. Demand

2.2. Supply

2.3. Gap

2.4. Inventory



3. India TPE Demand Outlook, 2013-2030., By Volume

3.1. By Type

3.2. By End Use

3.3. By Sales Channel

3.4. By Region

3.5. By Company



4. Pricing

4.1. Daily

4.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

4.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

4.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



5. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

5.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

5.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



6. List of Major Consumers

6.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1.1. Basic Details

7.1.1.2. Financials

7.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

7.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

7.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

7.1.1.6. Key Strategy



8. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Kraiburg TPE Private Limited

Basell Polyolefins India Private Limited

Zylog Plastalloys Private Limited

Technovinyl Polymers India Limited

