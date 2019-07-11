GNC Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for July 22, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), a leading global health and wellness brand, will release results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on July 22, 2019. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time that day.



To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 1-888-882-4478 and international listeners may dial 1-323-794-2590. It is encouraged that callers dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available on www.gnc.com via the Investor Relations section under "About GNC." A replay of this webcast will be available through August 5, 2019.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment of internally developed science based products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC’s diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand, that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, e-commerce, joint venture partnerships and key partner distribution agreements. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities that support its broad product and brand portfolio. As of March 31, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,200 locations, of which approximately 6,000 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,100 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

Contacts:

Investors:

Matt Milanovich, ‎VP - Investor Relations & Treasury, (412) 402-7260; or

John Mills, Managing Partner – ICR, (646) 277-1254



