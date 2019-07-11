Natus Medical to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on July 25th

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY), a leading provider of medical devices and services, today announced that the Company will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, July 25th. Natus management will host a conference call the same day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results and to answer questions.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1776809. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1776809.

The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com and a recording of the call will be available on the Company's Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services used for the screening, treatment and monitoring of common medical conditions in newborn care, hearing, balance impairment, neurological dysfunction, and sleep disorders.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com .

COMPANY CONTACT:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.