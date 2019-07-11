European Office Furniture Market Report 2019 with Focus on Swivel Chairs & Height Adjustable Tables

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European Market for Office Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 31st edition of the research report The European market for office furniture deeply analyses status and prospects of the office furniture market in Europe (30 countries) through basic data, insights for major players, detailed product categories, distribution channels and office furniture market forecasts up to 2020.

MARKET EVOLUTION AND FIGURES BY COUNTRY: The research offers 2013-2018 value of production, consumption, imports and exports of office furniture and office furniture market scenario for 2019 and 2020 in Europe and for each considered country. Trends in the office furniture prices by country, data on employment and turnover per employee are also provided.

KEY PLAYERS IN THE EUROPEAN OFFICE FURNITURE SECTOR: Sales data and market shares of the leading European office furniture manufacturers. Rankings of company sales are broken down by country and by segment (seating, desking systems, executive office furniture, filing systems/storage, wall-to-wall units, meeting rooms and communal areas). The report also includes addresses of about 300 office furniture companies.

OFFICE FURNITURE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM: The analysis of office furniture distribution channels by country covers: direct sales, office specialists, non-specialists and others. A breakdown of office furniture sales by distribution channel is available for the top companies.

PRODUCT TYPE ANALYSIS: Office furniture production is broken down by product type: seating: operative chairs with or without castors, soft benching/sofas, executive chairs, folding/stackable chairs and stools/other; operative desking systems: adjustable and not adjustable, free-standing and panel based; executive office furniture; filing systems/storage (mass storage and complex archiving systems, Filing drawers/pedestals,lockers, side units/vertical files, bookcases/shelves); walls/partitions and acoustic products (Wall units/high partitions floor to ceiling, equipped walls, mobile/free standing screens&desk screens, acoustic panels/ceiling suspended or wall mounted, acoustic booths/phone booths); furniture for meeting rooms and communal areas.

NEW: This year edition comes with more detailed categories, especially for the seating products and covering types, storage and filing, walls/partitions/acoustic products.

FOCUS ON:

SWIVEL CHAIRS : a detailed analysis of office seating volumes and brand positioning. The number and the performance of swivel chairs sold in 2017 and 2018 and brand positioning by average "net price" are given for seven major countries (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland and Sweden). Values include both products manufactured in Europe and products imported from extra-European countries.

: a detailed analysis of office seating volumes and brand positioning. The number and the performance of swivel chairs sold in 2017 and 2018 and brand positioning by average "net price" are given for seven major countries (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland and Sweden). Values include both products manufactured in Europe and products imported from extra-European countries. HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE TABLES: the report provides a breakdown by fixed and height-adjustable desks, by type of mechanisms, by mechanisms control, main demanding markets/regions, main suppliers of mechanisms and their location.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF OFFICE FURNITURE: A breakdown of European office furniture imports and exports is provided by country and by product type (by office furniture and by office seating).

GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE:

Northern Europe: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden;

Western Europe: Belgium, France, Ireland, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Unless otherwise specified, figures for Belgium include those for Luxembourg;

Central Europe: Austria and Switzerland;

Southern Europe: Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain;

Central-Eastern Europe: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

Key Topics Covered



METHODOLOGY



1. SCENARIO

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country

1.2 Leading groups in Europe and their market shares

1.3 Current trends and forecasts for 2019 and 2020



2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

2.1 Northern Europe

Denmark

Finland

Norway

Sweden

2.2 Western Europe

Belgium

France

Ireland

Netherlands

United Kingdom

2.3 Central Europe (DACH)

Austria

Germany

Switzerland

2.4 Southern Europe

Greece

Italy

Portugal

Spain

2.5 Central-Eastern Europe

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Hungary

Lithuania

Latvia

Malta

Poland

Romania

Slovenia

Slovakia



3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

3.1 Net exporters and importers

3.2 Exports

3.3 Extra-European destinations

3.4 Imports



4. SUPPLY STRUCTURE

4.1 Product segments

Office seating

Operative desking

Executive furniture

Filing systems

Walls, partitions and acoustic products

Furniture for meeting rooms and communal areas

4.2 Focus on Height Adjustable Tables (HAT) in Europe

Height adjustable vs. fixed desks

Mechanisms and controls

Suppliers

4.3 Employment and investment activity



5. DISTRIBUTION AND PRICES

5.1 Distribution channels



6. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT

6.1 Total sales

6.2 Office seating

6.3 Office desking

6.4 Executive furniture

6.5 Filing systems

6.6 Walls, partitions and acoustic products

6.7 Furniture for communal areas



7. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY COUNTRY

7.1 Northern Europe

Denmark

Finland

Norway

Sweden

7.2 Western Europe

Belgium

France

Ireland

The Netherlands

The United Kingdom

7.3 Central Europe (DACH)

Austria

Germany

Switzerland

7.4 Southern Europe

Greece

Italy

Portugal

Spain

7.5 Central-Eastern Europe

Poland

Czech Republic

Hungary

Romania

Other Eastern Europe

7.6 Extra European sales

Extra-European Union and Russia

Middle-East

Asia-Pacific

North America

Central-South America

Africa



APPENDIX 1: INTERNATIONAL TRADE TABLES



APPENDIX 2: LIST OF MENTIONED COMPANIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqcw11

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

