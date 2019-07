Global Facial Recognition Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of ~13.5% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facial Recognition Market - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The facial recognition market is estimated to be ~USD 4.3 billion in 2018 and growing at a CAGR of ~13.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The facial recognition market is experiencing a sudden boom due to the proliferation of facial recognition software and sensors in top-end smartphones of all major companies. The market is driven mostly by companies and government organizations that are trying to digitize certain mundane everyday activities such as attendance to save time and eliminate human interference.

This report includes revenue generated from software, hardware, and services also as all the three entities are vital for the organizations to implement this system. Facial recognition in many cases is also being used as a secondary verification process apart from finger print and manual method as the system is still in the early stages. The system is expected to be fool proof within the forecast period and can also be the main method for verification or access management surpassing other verification processes. Currently, facial recognition is a minor part of the verification process market and that is estimated to lead and hold a major share of this market.

The facial recognition services such as cloud-based facial recognition services and training, implementation, and consulting also contribute to the market size as these services are increasingly being used mostly in developing regions. In these regions, the training module is a necessity and also the consultation services as each company requires to modify the system as per the needs. The tailor-made solutions for SMBs are a vital part of the revenue generation stream for the facial recognition services market.

Among the various industries in which facial recognition is being implemented, BFSI is widely accounting to the largest share of the facial recognition market as mobile banking is widely being adopted globally and the facial recognition software is being opted as the suitable option for banking verification due to its ease of use along with time-saving capabilities. The eradication of physical IDs for verification is another reason that is helping the facial recognition market.

Government institutions globally are increasingly adopting this system for security purposes. For instances such as public gatherings, government institutions such as police ensure that no individuals with a crime track record be present in the event. In such cases, facial recognition will be used in time to recognize the face and permit a person is negligible and in this way, large crowds can be handled and scrutinized. Police verifications will also be drastically changed as facial recognition will verify segregate wanted people from large crowds.

Retail has been implementing this software widely as it is looking to personalize and increase customer engagement. Retail companies are making use of this system to recognize repeat customers and analyze their buying patterns and configure ads personalized to the buyer to increase sales. The industry is gaining traction mainly in the developed regions and still must attain foot hold in the developing countries. The developing countries are slow in adopting these systems, especially the retail sector due to the reluctance of companies to try new technologies unless proved in the developed countries.



Based on geography, North America is expected to have the highest market share in the facial recognition market due to technological advancements and also houses most of the top fortune 500 companies and tech giants headquartered in the region. US contributes the major share of the North American regional market share.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market among the regions due to the market potential and the initiatives taken by the governments in the region to digitize services and provide citizen-centric services.

Facial recognition market is primarily dominated by major companies including NEC, Herta Security, NViso, 3M, and Kairos. However, there are some cloud players that are gaining pace in the market with their related infrastructure already ready and helping them to acquire new clients such as IBM and AWS. Due to their brand image and expertise on cloud-based services, the products are easier to be targeted to clients and help in gaining market share.

There are other companies that are making their presence felt in this segment and have the potential to topple any of the market leaders are Gemalto, Cognitec Systems, Aware, IDEMIA, Ayonix, etc. In this report, the companies mentioned above are profiled extensively with many strategic initiatives listed and analyzed.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5 Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Market Drivers

4.5.2 Market Restraints

4.5.3 Market Opportunities

4.5.4 DRO Impact Analysis

5 Market By Component - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Cameras

5.2.2 Sensors

5.2.3 Handheld and Integrated Devices

5.3 Software

5.3.1 3D Facial Recognition

5.3.2 2D Facial Recognition

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Training and Consulting

5.4.2 Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

6 Market By Industry - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Military and Defense

6.4 Government

6.5 Hospitality

6.6 Retail and Ecommerce

6.7 Others

7 Market By Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Western Europe

7.3.2 Eastern Europe

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 India

7.4.2 Singapore

7.4.3 Rest of APAC

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Latin America

7.5.2 Middle East and Africa

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions

9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 NEC

9.2 Herta Security

9.3 NViso

9.4 3M

9.5 Kairos



10 Companies to Watch For

10.1 Gemalto

10.2 Amazon Web Services

10.3 Cognitec Systems

10.4 IBM

10.5 Aware

10.6 IDEMIA

10.7 Ayonix

