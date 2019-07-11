Canola Oil: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2024) by Packaging, Application, and Region, with a Competitive Landscape Review

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canola Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global canola oil market reached a volume of 31.7 Million Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 44.4 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global canola oil market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a canola oil manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Market Drivers



A rise in the cases of cardiovascular diseases has made a large section of the population to focus on their health. As canola oil has high oleic acid which helps in lowering the bad cholesterol levels present in the body, it is increasingly being used as a cooking oil by health-conscious consumers, thereby impelling the market growth.



Due to several benefits provided by canola oil, its demand is now proliferating for sauting, grilling, baking, stir-frying and as a salad dressing. Fast-paced lifestyle coupled with high income levels of the consumers has resulted in the trend of dining-out, in turn, spurring the demand for canola oil in numerous restaurants.



Canola oil is used in the skincare and cosmetics industry due to its anti-aging properties which assist in reducing acne, fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes. Apart from this, it is also employed in the haircare sector as canola oil helps in smoothening hair. Additionally, canola oil is utilised in the preparation of plasticisers in order to provide a higher velocity. Growth in these end-use industries is further creating a positive outlook for the canola oil market.



The residuals obtained after the production of canola oil are served to livestock as it comprises of an excellent amount of amino acid and low count of glucosinolates which assist in providing vitamins, minerals and fiber to the livestock. After soybean, canola meal is regarded as the second largest feed meal in the world.



Breakup by Packaging



On the basis of packaging, canola oil is widely available in cans, drums, bottles, pouches and others. Amongst these, drums represent the most popular packaging type, holding the largest market share.



Breakup by Application



Based on application, the market is segregated into cooking, processed foods, lubricants, personnel care, biofuels and others. Currently, cooking and processed foods account for the majority of the global market as it is excessively used for culinary purposes.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global canola oil market. The rising demand for canola oil can be accredited to the increasing rate of health problems and chronic diseases in the region. Europe is followed by Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players operative in the market are:



Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

James Richardson International

Louis Dreyfus Company

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vegetable Oil Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Breakup by Oil Type

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Canola Oil Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Breakup by Packaging

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America



8 Performance by Applications

8.1 Cooking

8.2 Processed Foods

8.3 Lubricants

8.4 Personnel Care

8.5 Biofuels

8.6 Others



9 Breakup by Packaging

9.1 Cans

9.2 Drums

9.3 Bottles

9.4 Pouches

9.5 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 Canola Oil Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Players Profiles



