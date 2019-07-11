Global Methyl Acetate Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Celanese Corp, China Petrochemical Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, EuroChem Group, and Wacker Chemie Dominating the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Acetate Market by End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the paints and coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high purity and low volatility of methyl acetate will play a significant role in the paints and coatings segment to maintain its market position.



This market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for methyl acetate in paints and coatings industry, rise in production of foam blowing agents, and use of methyl acetate regarded safe in the food industry. However, the supply-demand imbalance of methyl acetate, health hazards of methyl acetate, and regulations on the use of methanol may hamper the growth of the methyl acetate industry over the forecast period.



The rise in production of foam blowing agents



Foam blowing agents are extensively used in PU foams as it imparts elasticity, electrical insulation, and excellent textures. However, since foam blowing agents such as HFCs and HCFCs can cause health hazards, methyl acetate is being increasingly used instead. The demand for methyl acetate in the production of various foams will lead to the expansion of the global methyl acetate market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Increasing adaptation of flexographic inks



With the increasing demand for doorstep commodity delivery and popularity of online trade and e-commerce, the adoption of printing inks in the packaging industry is gaining traction. This drives the demand for methyl acetate as it is used as photoresistor strippers in flexographic printing inks. This demand is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global methyl acetate market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading methyl acetate manufacturers.



Also, the methyl acetate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Players



Celanese Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

EuroChem Group AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Inks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Fluctuating crude oil prices

Rise in demand for methyl acetate as a food flavoring agent

Increasing adaptation of flexographic inks

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Celanese Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

EuroChem Group AG

Wacker Chemie AG

