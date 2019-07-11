There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,830 in the last 365 days.

Global Methyl Acetate Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Celanese Corp, China Petrochemical Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, EuroChem Group, and Wacker Chemie Dominating the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Acetate Market by End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the paints and coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high purity and low volatility of methyl acetate will play a significant role in the paints and coatings segment to maintain its market position.

This market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for methyl acetate in paints and coatings industry, rise in production of foam blowing agents, and use of methyl acetate regarded safe in the food industry. However, the supply-demand imbalance of methyl acetate, health hazards of methyl acetate, and regulations on the use of methanol may hamper the growth of the methyl acetate industry over the forecast period.

The rise in production of foam blowing agents

Foam blowing agents are extensively used in PU foams as it imparts elasticity, electrical insulation, and excellent textures. However, since foam blowing agents such as HFCs and HCFCs can cause health hazards, methyl acetate is being increasingly used instead. The demand for methyl acetate in the production of various foams will lead to the expansion of the global methyl acetate market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Increasing adaptation of flexographic inks

With the increasing demand for doorstep commodity delivery and popularity of online trade and e-commerce, the adoption of printing inks in the packaging industry is gaining traction. This drives the demand for methyl acetate as it is used as photoresistor strippers in flexographic printing inks. This demand is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global methyl acetate market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading methyl acetate manufacturers.

Also, the methyl acetate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Players

  • Celanese Corp.
  • China Petrochemical Corp.
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • EuroChem Group AG
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Inks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Fluctuating crude oil prices
  • Rise in demand for methyl acetate as a food flavoring agent
  • Increasing adaptation of flexographic inks

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Celanese Corp.
  • China Petrochemical Corp.
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • EuroChem Group AG
  • Wacker Chemie AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ob0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Solvents

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.