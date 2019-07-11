Global Methyl Acetate Market Outlook 2019-2023 with Celanese Corp, China Petrochemical Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, EuroChem Group, and Wacker Chemie Dominating the Competition
In 2018, the paints and coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high purity and low volatility of methyl acetate will play a significant role in the paints and coatings segment to maintain its market position.
This market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for methyl acetate in paints and coatings industry, rise in production of foam blowing agents, and use of methyl acetate regarded safe in the food industry. However, the supply-demand imbalance of methyl acetate, health hazards of methyl acetate, and regulations on the use of methanol may hamper the growth of the methyl acetate industry over the forecast period.
The rise in production of foam blowing agents
Foam blowing agents are extensively used in PU foams as it imparts elasticity, electrical insulation, and excellent textures. However, since foam blowing agents such as HFCs and HCFCs can cause health hazards, methyl acetate is being increasingly used instead. The demand for methyl acetate in the production of various foams will lead to the expansion of the global methyl acetate market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Increasing adaptation of flexographic inks
With the increasing demand for doorstep commodity delivery and popularity of online trade and e-commerce, the adoption of printing inks in the packaging industry is gaining traction. This drives the demand for methyl acetate as it is used as photoresistor strippers in flexographic printing inks. This demand is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global methyl acetate market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading methyl acetate manufacturers.
Also, the methyl acetate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Players
- Celanese Corp.
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- EuroChem Group AG
- Wacker Chemie AG
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Inks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Fluctuating crude oil prices
- Rise in demand for methyl acetate as a food flavoring agent
- Increasing adaptation of flexographic inks
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Celanese Corp.
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- EuroChem Group AG
- Wacker Chemie AG
