India's Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, 2019 to 2026 - High Disposable Income and the Growing Luxury Real-estate Market are Fueling Demand for Smart Kitchen Appliances

The Indian smart kitchen appliances market, which includes refrigerators, ovens, hoods, blenders, coffee makers, scales, cookers and dishwashers, is estimated to increase revenue at cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%; unit shipments will increase at a CAGR of 10.5% during FY2019-FY2026.

The study is segmented based on the product types and region (North, South, East, and West). The base year for the study is FY2019 and the forecast period is FY 2020 to FY 2026. With 88.8% of the market, the smart refrigerator segment accounted for the majority of the Indian smart kitchen appliances market during the forecast period.



The study also includes an assessment of customer perspectives, including:

Factors influencing and affecting the purchasing decision

Features preferred in a smart kitchen appliance

Brand preferred

Perceived benefits of smart kitchen appliances

Most appealing smart kitchen appliance

Appliances currently owned and

Timeline to buy new appliances

A survey of selected respondents revealed that the smart kitchen appliances market lies largely untapped in India with many households yet to make their first smart kitchen appliance purchase; this makes it a potential gold mine of opportunity.



Smart kitchen appliances are devices that can be connected to wireless Internet or Bluetooth and can be controlled or monitored through remote commands using a smartphone or a tablet. These appliances allow monitoring, control, optimization, and autonomy. The study focuses on residential smart kitchen appliances in India.



Revenue calculations are based on products sold in India, either manufactured in India or imported into India. Exports do not form a part of revenue estimates. Forecast assumptions have been derived through data collected from secondary sources, primary interviews, and discussions with distributors and retailers from several cities from different regions to identify drivers and restraints of growth. Where available, statements from company officials and their expected growth rate and forecast about the future have been incorporated into the analyses.



Some of the smart kitchen appliance companies in the Indian market include LG, Samsung, Siemens, Gaggenau Hausgerte, Newell brands, Electrolux, and Nescafe. With not more than 15 companies in the market in FY 2019, cost, brand image and technological features are some of the key competitive factors influencing the purchasing decision of consumers.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What is the current market size and segmentation by type of technology and region?

What is the future growth potential of smart kitchen appliances in India? What will be the major drivers and trends impacting the market?

What are the industry structure and competitive environment of the Indian smart kitchen appliances market?

What are the growth opportunities for new entrants as well as existing market participants?

Companies Mentioned



Electrolux

Gaggenau Hausgerte

LG

Nescafe

Newell brands

Samsung

Siemens

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Creating Awareness and Offering Financing Options

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - GenY, Online Presence and Cost Savings

Growth Opportunity 4 - Seamless Interoperability of Devices

Growth Opportunity 5 - Expanding to Commercial Segment

Growth Opportunity 6 - Mining Customer Insights

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

9. Indian Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segment Analysis - Refrigerators

Refrigerators Segment - Key Findings

Refrigerators Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Refrigerators Segment - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Refrigerators Segment - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Coffee Makers Segment Analysis



11. Dishwashers Segment Analysis



12. Cookers Segment Analysis



13. Blenders Segment Analysis



14. Other Appliances



15. Regional Analysis - North India

North India - Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

16. South India Analysis



17. East India Analysis



18. West India Analysis



19. Customer Perspective

Customer Perspective Summary

20. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

21. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

List of Exhibits

