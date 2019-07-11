India's Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, 2019 to 2026 - High Disposable Income and the Growing Luxury Real-estate Market are Fueling Demand for Smart Kitchen Appliances
The Indian smart kitchen appliances market, which includes refrigerators, ovens, hoods, blenders, coffee makers, scales, cookers and dishwashers, is estimated to increase revenue at cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%; unit shipments will increase at a CAGR of 10.5% during FY2019-FY2026.
The study is segmented based on the product types and region (North, South, East, and West). The base year for the study is FY2019 and the forecast period is FY 2020 to FY 2026. With 88.8% of the market, the smart refrigerator segment accounted for the majority of the Indian smart kitchen appliances market during the forecast period.
The study also includes an assessment of customer perspectives, including:
- Factors influencing and affecting the purchasing decision
- Features preferred in a smart kitchen appliance
- Brand preferred
- Perceived benefits of smart kitchen appliances
- Most appealing smart kitchen appliance
- Appliances currently owned and
- Timeline to buy new appliances
A survey of selected respondents revealed that the smart kitchen appliances market lies largely untapped in India with many households yet to make their first smart kitchen appliance purchase; this makes it a potential gold mine of opportunity.
Smart kitchen appliances are devices that can be connected to wireless Internet or Bluetooth and can be controlled or monitored through remote commands using a smartphone or a tablet. These appliances allow monitoring, control, optimization, and autonomy. The study focuses on residential smart kitchen appliances in India.
Revenue calculations are based on products sold in India, either manufactured in India or imported into India. Exports do not form a part of revenue estimates. Forecast assumptions have been derived through data collected from secondary sources, primary interviews, and discussions with distributors and retailers from several cities from different regions to identify drivers and restraints of growth. Where available, statements from company officials and their expected growth rate and forecast about the future have been incorporated into the analyses.
Some of the smart kitchen appliance companies in the Indian market include LG, Samsung, Siemens, Gaggenau Hausgerte, Newell brands, Electrolux, and Nescafe. With not more than 15 companies in the market in FY 2019, cost, brand image and technological features are some of the key competitive factors influencing the purchasing decision of consumers.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What is the current market size and segmentation by type of technology and region?
- What is the future growth potential of smart kitchen appliances in India? What will be the major drivers and trends impacting the market?
- What are the industry structure and competitive environment of the Indian smart kitchen appliances market?
- What are the growth opportunities for new entrants as well as existing market participants?
Companies Mentioned
- Electrolux
- Gaggenau Hausgerte
- LG
- Nescafe
- Newell brands
- Samsung
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
- Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Creating Awareness and Offering Financing Options
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3 - GenY, Online Presence and Cost Savings
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Seamless Interoperability of Devices
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Expanding to Commercial Segment
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Mining Customer Insights
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market
9. Indian Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segment Analysis - Refrigerators
- Refrigerators Segment - Key Findings
- Refrigerators Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Refrigerators Segment - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Refrigerators Segment - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Coffee Makers Segment Analysis
11. Dishwashers Segment Analysis
12. Cookers Segment Analysis
13. Blenders Segment Analysis
14. Other Appliances
15. Regional Analysis - North India
- North India - Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
16. South India Analysis
17. East India Analysis
18. West India Analysis
19. Customer Perspective
- Customer Perspective Summary
20. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
21. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
- List of Exhibits
