The VII Kustendorf CLASSIC Festival of Russian Music opens in Mečavnik

11 july 2019

Together with Serbian film director Emir Kusturica, Gazprom Neft has opened the VII Kustendorf CLASSIC Festival of Russian Music in the ethnic village of Drvengrad (also known as Mečavnik). This annual musical event, held in Serbia with the company’s support, is bringing together talented young musicians for what is now the seventh time.

Over the course of three days students from music schools and academies in Russia, Serbia and the Republic of Belarus will compete in performances of Russian classical music in categories including piano, strings, wind and vocals. Contestants’ musical skills and artistry, as well as the difficulty and originality of their repertoires, will be assessed by a prestigious jury including the Rector of the Belarusian State Academy of Music, Ekaterina Dulova; Serbian composer Anja Djordjević; and musician and professor at the Koninklijk Conservatorium, Brussels, Aleksandar Madzar.

In keeping with tradition, the cultural programme at the Kustendorf CLASSIC will include performances from world famous stars. Famous viola player Yuri Bashmet, cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan, founder of the Almazian Symphony Orchestra, violinist Khachatur Almazian, pianist Oleg Vainshtein and, as part of the “Russian Night”, Mariinsky Theatre baritone Vasily Gerello, will all performing at the Festival this year.

Alexander Dybal, member of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, commented: “The Festival of Russian Music in Serbia is one of the most outstanding and interesting projects under our ‘Home Towns’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. The atmosphere of boundless creativity that always predominates at the Festival is largely driven by the venue itself — a fantastically beautiful hillside corner of Serbia. Here the founder — and the main ideologue — behind the Kustendorf CLASSIC, Emir Kusturica, has created a landscape unshackled by convention, where everyone is talented, and everyone is equal. The Festival is alive — and keeps on developing. I have no doubt that this year we will, again, be witnesses to an impressive international musical event, bringing talented musicians together and giving them the opportunity to perform on the same stage as international stars.”

Festival founder Emir Kusturica stressed: “Drvengrad is, once again, host to our favourite guests — young musicians taking their very first steps into the world of great art. It’s a very exciting — albeit, at the same time, a very responsible thing — to take the creative path, to find your own world view — which is what, ultimately, marks out the inimitable hand of the genuine master. I am extremely proud of the fact that we are helping talented guys from Serbia, Russia and Belarus to find themselves, and delighted that we are doing this together with our great friends from Gazprom Neft.”

The Festival has taken on a new name in 2019 — the Kustendorf CLASSIC — part of the inclusive brand under which Emir Kusturica’s theatre and film festivals are also held in Drvengrad.