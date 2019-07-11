/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the high performance glass fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in aerospace & defense, pressure vessels, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine industry. The global high performance glass fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing aircraft deliveries.



Browse 80 market data tables and 124 figures spread through 170 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market" at https://www.lucintel.com/high-performance-glass-fiber-market.aspx

In this market, different types of high performance glass fiber such as S-glass, R-glass and T-glass are used as product type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that S-glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high tensile strength, tensile modulus, and high chemical & heat resistance compared to E/ECR glass fiber.

Download Free PDF Brochure @ https://www.lucintel.com/high-performance-glass-fiber-market.aspx#/

North America will remain the largest region by value and volume due to growth in aircraft deliveries, increasing length of wind blades, and automotive production.

Pre-Purchase Query @ https://www.lucintel.com/high-performance-glass-fiber-market.aspx#/

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the high performance glass fiber industry, includes penetration of low dielectric glass fiber in high performance PCB. AGY Holdings, Owens corning, 3B Fiberglass, Vetrotex, CPIC Fiberglass, and Nittobo and others are among the major high performance glass fiber manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed and forecasted for the global high performance glass fiber market by end use industry, product type, product form, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or mail at helpdesk@lucintel.com .

Media contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.