Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges

PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Report Summary:

Transportation as a service (TaaS) describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. This is enabled by combining transportation services from public and private transportation providers through a unified gateway that creates and manages the trip, which users can pay for with a single account.

The report offers a brief overview of the Transportation as a service (TaaS) for the forecast period. It studies the market in details and highlights the opportunities and threats for keeping the market participants ahead of the curve. An exhaustive segmental analysis of the market is also included in the assessment for presenting reliable and accurate information. The study consists of a detailed analysis of every macro and microeconomic factor that is expected to impact the future trajectory of the Transportation as a service (TaaS).

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Uber

Didi

Lyft

GETT

Hailo

Addison Lee

Ola Cabs

Meru Cabs

BlaBla Car

Mytaxi

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Hailo

SideCar

Flywheel

VIA

Curs

Ingogo

Chaffeur-Prive

Lecab

Easy

Careem

ZipCar (Avis Budget Group)

The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the Transportation as a service (TaaS). The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

Table Of Content



The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Transportation as a service (TaaS) along with relevant insights into the global market

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Analysis by Regions

5 North America Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country

6 Europe Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country

8 South America Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Transportation as a service (TaaS) by Countries

10 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Segment by Type

11 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Segment by Application

12 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Continue …



