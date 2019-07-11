The Church of Scientology Hosts a Tropical Downtown Block Party July 13th 2019

The Church of Scientology’s Flag Band entertaining guests at one of the Downtown Block Parties that celebrate families, community and non-profits that improve our lives every day. The upcoming Block Party will be held on July 13th 5-10pm on Cleveland St.

It[the Block Party]has become a tradition for our downtown that the community enjoys while learning about solutions for societal issues such as drugs, bullying, human rights violations and immorality.” — Tanja Cranton, event organizer

CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday July 13th from 5-10pm the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization will be holding its summer family-friendly Downtown Block party, this time with a tropical theme. The event will take place at its usual location on Cleveland Street at Fort Harrison Avenue and Watterson Avenue with non-profits and family activities throughout both streets.

“The Downtown Block Parties began as an anniversary celebration for the Scientology Information Center and the humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology,” said Tanja Cranton, event organizer. “It has become a tradition for our downtown that the community enjoys while learning about solutions for societal issues such as drugs, bullying, human rights violations and immorality.”

Guests can enter at either entrance on Fort Harrison and Cleveland or Garden Avenue and Cleveland. They will be provided with maps of the party activities, their raffle stamp-card and complimentary food tickets.

Those who visit the Scientology Information Center, humanitarian offices, the Clearwater Community Volunteer and participating community non-profit organizations with booths at the event will earn raffle tickets to enter the traditional Downtown Party Raffle.

The Church’s in-house band, the Flag Band, will perform popular family-friendly music that “kids” of all ages can dance to. The Church sponsors complimentary food and different activities including a kiddie carousel, petting zoo, pony rides, a caricature artist, a balloon artist, carnival games and the very-popular bouncy house.

The event’s grand finale will be the raffle prize drawing with gifts donated by local Downtown merchants and restaurants, with the grand prize - a $500 Visa gift card donated by the Church of Scientology.

To attend or for more information about the Downtown Block Party event, please contact Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.