Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ Assists Featured at Popular Tampa Market

A Scientology Volunteer Ministers delivers a Scientology Assist, a stress-reducing technique (not to replace medical treatment) at Tampa market

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 29th, the message of Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs), “Something Can Be Done About It”, was on display at the Homosassa, Florida Big Top Market. The VMs of Tampa set up three large tents where they offered free “assists”, stress-reducing adjunct techniques to help in swiftly recovering from illness or injury, getting the spiritual being in better communication with his or her body to promote natural healing.

The VMs provided training on tools for effective help. At the Big Top, a lady who had suffered rheumatoid arthritis for many years came to the tent along with her family. She received a demonstration of the Nerve Assist, a Scientology technique to release standing energy waves in the body and allow muscles to relax. Another person who stopped by the tent to learn about Assists told the volunteers that she works in healthcare and would like to learn the techniques so that she can help patients at her job.

“For thousands of years, people have helped each other through hard times and sickness,” said Judy Fagerman, VM Coordinator, Church of Scientology of Tampa. “Doctors and hospitals are vital to keeping us alive, and treating us in emergencies. Our Assists are not a replacement for any medical treatment. Rather, they are a continuation of longstanding tradition, established by the basic human desire to help others.”

VMs are often seen in public venues around Tampa Bay. The Church in Ybor City is open seven days a week for anyone who might have questions, or who wants learn how to help. All VM training is available at the Church and online. To find out more, visit the Church of Scientology Tampa at Ybor Square or call 813-872-0722.

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.



