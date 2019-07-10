Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) announces Megan Callahan, VP of Healthcare at Lyft, as a Keynote Speaker at their Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Join Callahan and other health care leaders in the conversation about the Future of Medicare at the BMA Medicare Advantage Summit 2019 on July 22nd and 23rd at the Washington Court Hotel

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit has announced Megan Callahan, VP of Healthcare at Lyft, as a keynote speaker. Megan is scheduled to speak to attendees at the general session on the first day of the conference, July 22, at 10:30 a.m.



Callahan was hired by Lyft, a leading transportation network company, to grow its expansive health care business. Lyft is an industry leader in helping patients get rides to non-emergency medical appointments, partnering with 9 of the 10 largest health systems in the US, the top 10 non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) brokers and the top 5 payers to provide rides across the continuum of care.

Callahan’s keynote remarks will highlight the role of transportation, and rideshare in particular, in improving lives and reimagining the Medicare Advantage member experience. Megan will be joined by Dr. Trent Haywood, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, to discuss how improving access to transportation can reduce the cost of care, enhance health outcomes and improve the member experience.

“BMA is delighted to have Megan Callahan join us as a keynote speaker. By requesting a ride for patients with a touch of a button, Medicare Advantage plans can not only improve access to clinical care but also address the broader social determinants of health that enable patients with chronic conditions to live healthier lives.” said Allyson Y. Schwartz, BMA President and CEO.



About the BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit

The Summit is the only annual conference that brings together plans, providers, community service organizations and government to discuss the efforts underway in Medicare Advantage to improve quality, cost and access in Medicare Advantage, and the implications for policy and practice. Today, more than one in three Medicare beneficiaries are choosing to receive Medicare benefits through Medicare Advantage. 22 million beneficiaries appreciate the affordability, simplicity, quality care, and enhanced benefits available in Medicare Advantage. It is Medicare Advantage that is leading the way to better care, at better cost for beneficiaries and the nation. Learn more at https://www.bettermedicarealliance.org/summit

