New Board Members Elected for the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) welcomed and introduced its newly elected Board of Directors at the 17th International Photodynamic Association World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts. The new Board provides representation from across four continents and brings diverse and extensive experience in photodynamics spanning basic and clinical research, clinical practice, and industry to help drive the vision of the IPA forward.





We're pleased to announce the new IPA Board of Directors:

Luis Arnaut, PhD (President)

Professor of Chemistry and Director of Coimbra LaserLab, University of Coimbra, Portugal





Tayyaba Hasan, PhD (past President)

Professor of Dermatology, Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, USA





Carolyn Cross, CFA (Treasurer)

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ondine Biomedical Inc., Canada





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ondine Biomedical Inc., Canada Vandana Grover, PhD (Secretary General)





Pilar Acedo, PhD (Board Member)

Research Associate, Institute of Liver and Digestive Health, University College London, UK





Ron Allison, MD (Board Member)

Editior-in-Chief, Photodiagnosis and Photodynamic Therapy Journal, Elsevier; Radiation Oncologist at Federal Medical Center, USA





Mans Broekgaarden, PhD (Board Member)

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Grenoble-Alpes University, INSERM, France





Vanderlei Bagnato, PhD (Board Member)

Professor of Physics, USP Agency of Innovation, Brazilian Academy of Sciences, University of São Paulo, Brazil





Anne-Laure Bulin, PhD (Board Member)

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Fondation pour la Recherche Médicale Synchrotron Radiation for Biomedicine (STROBE) Group, France





Jonathan Celli, PhD (Board Member)

Assistant Professor of Physics, University of Massachusetts, USA





Colin Hopper, MD (Board Member)

Associate Clinical Professor Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and Academic head of unit of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, UCL Eastman Dental Institute London; Honorary Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, University College London Hospitals, UK





Xian Jiang, MD, PhD (Board Member)

Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatovenereology, West China Hospital of Sichuan University, China





David Kessel, PhD (Board Member)

Professor of Pharmacology, Wayne State University, USA





Lothar Lilge, PhD (Board Member)

Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Hospital; University Health Network Professor, University of Toronto, Canada





Girgis Obaid, PhD (Board Member)

Research Fellow, Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, USA





Imran Rizvi, PhD (Board Member)

Assistant Professor, Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, USA





Assistant Professor, Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, USA Xiuli Wang, MD, PhD

Chief Physician, Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital; Professor, Tongji University School of Medicine

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy (PDT) and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinical and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a Biennial World Congress, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

IPA World Congress

The Boston World Congress was the 17th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 34 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The Boston World Congress was led by Congress Chair and IPA President Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT) and had record attendance with representatives from 33 countries. The 2021 IPA World Congress will be hosted in Moscow, Russia and the 2023 World Congress will be held in Shanghai, China.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

