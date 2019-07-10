Elo Life Systems’ Mario G. Pennisi Awarded BIO Leadership and Legacy Award in Industrial Biotechnology and Agriculture at BIO World Congress

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C. and BRISBANE, Australia, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elo Life Systems Inc. (“Elo”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) announced today that Mario G. Pennisi, Resident Director of Elo’s Australian subsidiary located in Brisbane, Australia, received the BIO Leadership and Legacy Award in Industrial Biotech and Agriculture. Mr. Pennisi was honored with this award during the BIO World Congress, which is taking place from July 8-11, 2019 in Iowa. This award is presented to individuals who have shown exemplary leadership and dedicated a significant portion of their career to advancing industrial biotechnology and growing the bio-based economy.



Mario Pennisi has more than 30 years of experience in managing and growing commercial operations in the life sciences industry. He is a member of several committees and advisory groups, including the University of Queensland Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Faculty Board and Schools of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences Industry Advisory Board. He is a government-appointed member of the QUT Council, the Chairman of Griffith University’s Clinical Trials Advisory Committee and a member of the Queensland Government Biofutures Industry Advisory Group.

“We are incredibly proud of Mario, and this prestigious honor is a testament to his contributions to biotechnology and an unwavering commitment to improving the health and wellness of the planet and its people,” said Fayaz Khazi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Elo Life Systems. “Mario is a rare talent in this field and we look forward to continuing to advance our company under his leadership.”

“I’m both humbled and honored to receive the BIO Leadership and Legacy Award in Biotechnology and Agriculture,” said Pennisi. “I’ve dedicated my career to helping improve human health through agriculture, but great challenges remain. I look forward to our continued work toward meeting the demand for new, efficient food production systems."

About Elo Life Systems

Elo Life Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision BioSciences Inc. Elo’s mission is to create novel products that enhance the nutrition and diversity of global food supply. To address agricultural needs, Elo partners with stakeholders in the food systems value chain, to bridge gaps and meet needs across agricultural productivity, nutritional demand, food security and human wellness. To learn more about Elo and Precision Biosciences please visit www.elolife.ag and www.precisionbiosciences.com .

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision BioSciences leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision BioSciences is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

