Proposed Change of Manager of Clearpoint Short Term Income Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”) and Cortland Credit Group Inc. (“Cortland”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement pursuant to which the trustee and manager of the Clearpoint Short Term Income Fund (the “Fund”) is proposed to be changed from Caldwell to Cortland (the “Change of Manager”), subject to the receipt of all necessary unitholder and regulatory approvals.



Upon the Change of Manager, Cortland will replace Caldwell as the portfolio manager of the Fund and will appoint KPMG LLP to replace Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Fund effective September 20, 2019. No other material changes to the Fund (including to the fees and expenses of the Fund) are contemplated at this time.

The proposed Change of Manager will be subject to approval by the unitholders of the Fund at a special meeting to be held on August 15, 2019. Prior to the meeting, a management information circular and form of proxy will be mailed to unitholders. If approved, the proposed Change of Manager is expected to become effective on or about August 19, 2019.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual fund and pooled fund products to Canadian investors.

