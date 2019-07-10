Honda Honors Stefanini as one of the Indirect Procurement Suppliers

Suppliers support manufacturing and corporate operations across North America

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, is one of the 22 suppliers that Honda recently honored that provided indirect products and services to its manufacturing plants in North America, including Honda’s corporate functions across the region. The awards were presented at the annual Honda Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference held at the Bridgewater Banquet and Conference Center in Powell, Ohio.



Award-winning suppliers were selected for achievements in the categories of Special Recognition, Outstanding Value and Performance Excellence, as well as the Supplier of the Year during a ceremony. These outstanding honorees were selected from the more than 2,200 suppliers that provide equipment, products and services to Honda manufacturing plants and corporate functions across North America.

Customer Centric Approach

“We’re incredibly proud to have our efforts recognized by Honda,” said Gladis Orsi, vice president of business development at Stefanini. “Putting the client first is in our DNA, and this recognition is the result of our hard work.” Presented in 40 countries, Stefanini is a $1B global technology company with 30 years of experience digitally transforming businesses for today's dynamic environment. With a global mindset and a partnership approach, the company leads more than 800 clients across the world through the digital journey with a multitude of visionary and effective solutions.

The indirect suppliers providing parts and services to Honda are local, national and even international in scope, with many having grown up along with the expansion of Honda’s production operations in America. Honda will mark 40 years of U.S. production in Sept. 2019.

“Our suppliers and business partners make us a stronger company, helping us realize innovation and advancement, by delivering the benefits the marketplace has to offer,” said Monica Oliverio, department manager of the North American Indirect Procurement Department at Honda of America Mfg., Inc. “This complimentary and valued relationship is an important part of our mutual success.”

Indirect purchasing for business and manufacturing operations in North America totaled nearly $2.3 billion for calendar year 2018.

About Honda

Honda marked its 60th anniversary in America on June 11, 2019, and will reach 40 years of production in America in Sept. 2019. Honda established its first U.S. business operation in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1959. Today, Honda employs more than 31,000 associates in the development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment and powersports products, the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines.

Based on its longstanding commitment to "build products close to the customer," Honda operates 12 major manufacturing facilities in America, working with more than 600 suppliers in the region to produce roughly 4 million products annually for customers locally and globally. In 2018, almost two-thirds of the Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda also operates 14 major research and development centers in the U.S. with the capacity to fully design, develop and engineer many of the products Honda produces in America, including Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda side-by-side vehicles and power equipment, as well as the HondaJet.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a global company with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters in metropolitan Detroit.

Further information is available on the company’s website, www.stefanini.com .

Editorial Contacts

Vanessa Morais

Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com

+1 248 263 8612



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.