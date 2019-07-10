Technical Safety BC announces the appointment of two new Board Directors

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC (July 10, 2019) - Technical Safety BC is pleased to welcome Judy Cavanagh and Ivan Limpright to its Board of Directors for a three-year term effective July 3, 2019.

Judy Cavanagh is currently a consultant with The Cavanagh Group. Previously she was an executive director for Operations and Strategic Initiatives with the Office of the Premier, former Deputy Minister of Government Priorities and Women’s Equality, and Assistant Deputy Minister with Intergovernmental Relations, Human Resources and Women’s Equality. She has also served as a director of AgSafe BC and Oxfam Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and anthropology from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Judy lives in New Westminster, BC.

Ivan Limpright is the former president of United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), the largest private sector union in British Columbia. Previously, he held positions such as secretary/treasurer, director, and union representative with UFCW. Active in his community, Ivan has also served as director for BC Forum and Concert Properties Limited, chair of the Board of Trustees for UFCW’s pension plan, and as chair of the Board of Trustees for UFCW’s Health and Welfare Benefits Plan. He studied labour relations at the Labour College of Canada and attended the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School. He lives in Abbotsford, BC.

Technical Safety BC would like to thank outgoing directors Neil Cumming and Doug Scott for their contributions to safety and good governance.

To find out more about Technical Safety BC’s Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.technicalsafetybc.ca/about/board-directors.

About Technical Safety BC

Technical Safety BC (formerly BC Safety Authority) is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research. For more information, visit www.technicalsafetybc.ca

