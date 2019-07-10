There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,759 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  June   YTD - June Beginning
Inventory
  2019 2018 %Chg   2019 2018 %Chg Jun 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 18,149 18,641 -2.6   89,881 84,492 6.4 87,507
  40 < 100 HP 5,979 6,278 -4.8   28,906 29,315 -1.4 36,004
  100+ HP 1,419 1,532 -7.4   8,649 8,483 2.0 9,183
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 25,547 26,451 -3.4   127,436 122,290 4.2 132,694
4WD Farm Tractors 166 197 -15.7   1,244 1,080 15.2 887
Total Farm Tractors 25,713 26,648 -3.5   128,680 123,370 4.3 133,581
Self-Prop Combines 355 461 -23.0   2,098 2,007 4.5 1,213
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

