Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2024): Various Initiatives & Favourable Policies by Governments Supporting the Use of Sustainable Energy Substitutes is the Key Driver

The global fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach a value US$ 9.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2024.



Various initiatives and favourable policies by governments supporting the use of sustainable energy substitutes represents one of the major factors catalysing the growth of the global fuel cell market.



Moreover, as fuel cells do not require conventional fuels such as oil or gas, it reduces economic dependence on oil producing countries, thereby broadening the growth prospects of the market.



Other growth inducing factors include technological advancements, constant depletion of fossil fuels and rising awareness about the benefits of fuel cells.



Based on the type, the market has been segmented as proton exchange membrane fuel cells, solid oxide fuel cells, molten carbonate fuel cells, direct methanol fuel cells, phosphoric acid fuel cells and others. Proton exchange membrane fuel cells currently account for the highest market share.

On the basis of application, stationary represents the largest segment, followed by transportation, portable and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia-Pacific is the biggest market.

9 Fuel Cell Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

10.3.2 Bloom Energy Corporation

10.3.3 Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation

10.3.4 FuelCell Energy Inc.

10.3.5 Plug Power Inc.

10.3.6 Nuvera Fuel Cells Inc.

10.3.7 AFC Energy PLC

10.3.8 SFC Energy AG

10.3.9 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

10.3.10 Panasonic Corporation

10.3.11 Intelligent Energy Limited

10.3.12 Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc.



