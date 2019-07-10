Q-Centrix Adds Seasoned Human Resources and Financial and Operations Executives to Its Leadership

Positions align business, talent, operations, and financial strategies to advance strategic vision and growth

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Centrix announced today the addition of Elizabeth A. Hayden to the company’s new position of Chief People Officer and Todd Seiffer as its Chief Financial and Operations Officer. The two will work closely with the company’s CEO, executive team, and Board of Directors to align people, financial and operational strategies to advance the company’s aggressive growth plans.



Hayden and Seiffer expand Q-Centrix’s leadership to further its mission of helping healthcare providers measurably improve the safety and quality of care while lowering costs through the comprehensive management of quality data. Their expertise will support efforts to provide flexible and scalable solutions that meet the quality reporting demands of today and in the future. This includes helping hospitals realize enterprise-level approaches to quality reporting amid an industry-wide shift from fee-for-service to value-base care and providing solutions that encompass advanced automated technologies.



Hayden joins Q-Centrix with more than 20 years of experience in the human resources field. She most recently held the role of Senior Vice President of People and Development for more than three years at Backstop Solutions Group, a Chicago-headquartered software solutions provider for the institutional investment community. Before that, she was Chief Human Resources Officer for the Americas Region for global commercial real estate firm JLL in Chicago, where she carried out an ambitious regional workforce expansion of 11,000 people.



Hayden holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.



“Beth’s ability to rally diverse and dispersed workforces around common goals is ideal for our mix of clinical quality experts, software developers, and business operators throughout the country who form our team,” said Milton Silva-Craig, Q-Centrix CEO. “Her vast experience implementing proactive people strategies that complement growth and innovation is precisely in line with Q-Centrix’s commitment to disrupting the status quo through our people, technology and data solutions.”



As Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Seiffer will be instrumental in guiding strong financial and operational performance in support of the company’s long-term strategy. Before arriving at Q-Centrix, he spent more than four years as Chief Financial Officer of Businessolver, a benefits administration technology company based in Des Moines, Iowa. Among his achievements was helping guide the support and scale of the company’s significant growth accomplishments. His previous roles include Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., in Chicago. In total, Seiffer has more than 20 years of experience in finance and operations.



Seiffer earned a Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.



“Todd provides a rare ability to strategically align two critically important functional roles in support of our transformative vision,” said Silva-Craig. “This harmonizing of financial and operational leadership comes at the perfect time for enhancing our current systems, processes, and controls that will serve as the foundation for Q-Centrix’s continued growth.”



Q-Centrix is a growth equity partner of TPG Growth, a premier, global private equity growth firm.



About Q‑Centrix:

Q-Centrix aims to measurably improve the quality and safety of patient care in the U.S. through the use of its market-leading technology platform, Q-Apps, that augments the clinical intelligence and efficiency of the industry’s largest and broadest team of nurse-educated, Quality Information Specialists. Processing in excess of 2 million quality data transactions annually, Q‑Centrix is a comprehensive quality partner to hundreds of hospitals, providing quality data management solutions, including quality data capture, surveillance, measure calculations, analysis, reporting, and improvement solutions. For more information about Q‑Centrix, visit www.q‑centrix.com.

Michael Campea Q-Centrix (603) 294-1145 mcampea@q-centrix.com



