Saudi Arabian Electric Motor Market Forecast to 2024 by Product Type, Application and Region
The Saudi Arabia electric motor market reached a value of US$ 441.3 Million in 2018. According to the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 737.9 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024.
Upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia are increasing the demand for electric motors as they are highly efficient, consume low energy, and have a longer operating life and endurance for fluctuating voltages.
Electric motors are used as a component in the production of pumps, fans and compressors which are further used in HVAC systems. Due to extreme climatic conditions in the country, the demand for HVAC systems is rising, thereby propelling the growth of the electric motors market. Further, government policies to support the establishment of new industries have resulted in the growth of industrial and infrastructural activities, in turn, contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, large-scale investments in the construction activities along with upcoming projects such as NEOM and Saudi Vision 2030 are rising energy requirements, therefore creating a bigger market for electric motors.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of efficiency in IE1, IE2, IE3 and IE4. Amongst these, IE2 efficiency motors dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the total share.
On the basis of application, the HVAC sector is the largest segment, followed by oil and gas, food and beverage, mining, and water and utilities.
The market is also segmented on the basis of end-use, wherein pumps and fans represent the leading market, followed by compressors.
An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are ABB, Siemens, WEG Industries, NIDEC Corporation and TECO Middle East Electrical & Machinery Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electric Motor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Market Breakup by Power Rating
6.4 Market Breakup by Efficiency
6.5 Market Breakup by Application
6.6 Market Breakup by End Use
6.7 Market Breakup by Region
6.8 Market Forecast
7 GCC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market
8 Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Market Performance
8.3 Market Breakup by Power Rating
8.4 Market Breakup by Efficiency
8.5 Market Breakup by Application
8.6 Market Breakup by End Use
8.7 Market Forecast
8.8 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Value Chain Analysis
8.9.1 Raw Material Suppliers
8.9.2 Electric Motor Manufacturers
8.9.3 Industrial Users
8.9.4 System Integrators
8.9.5 Distributors, Retailers and Exporters
8.9.6 End-Users
8.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
8.11 Price Analysis
8.11.1 Key Price Indicators
8.11.2 Price Structure
8.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
9 Saudi Arabia Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Efficiency
9.1 Standard Efficiency Electric Motors
9.2 High Efficiency Electric Motors
9.3 Premium Efficiency Electric Motors
9.4 Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors
10 Saudi Arabia Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Application
10.1 HVAC
10.2 Oil and Gas
10.3 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
10.4 Mining
10.5 Water and Utilities
10.6 Others
11 Saudi Arabia Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by End-Use
11.1 Pumps and Fans
11.2 Compressors
11.3 Other Uses
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
13 Electric Motor Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Detailed Process Flow
13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
14.3 Plant Layout
14.4 Plant Machinery
14.5 Machinery Pictures
14.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
14.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
14.8 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
14.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
14.10 Other Capital Investments
15 Loans and Financial Assistance
16 Project Economics
16.1 Capital Cost of the Project
16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
16.4 Taxation and Depreciation
16.5 Income Projections
16.6 Expenditure Projections
16.7 Financial Analysis
16.8 Profit Analysis
17 Key Player Profiles
