Saudi Arabian Electric Motor Market Forecast to 2024 by Product Type, Application and Region

The Saudi Arabia electric motor market reached a value of US$ 441.3 Million in 2018. According to the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 737.9 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024.



Upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia are increasing the demand for electric motors as they are highly efficient, consume low energy, and have a longer operating life and endurance for fluctuating voltages.



Electric motors are used as a component in the production of pumps, fans and compressors which are further used in HVAC systems. Due to extreme climatic conditions in the country, the demand for HVAC systems is rising, thereby propelling the growth of the electric motors market. Further, government policies to support the establishment of new industries have resulted in the growth of industrial and infrastructural activities, in turn, contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, large-scale investments in the construction activities along with upcoming projects such as NEOM and Saudi Vision 2030 are rising energy requirements, therefore creating a bigger market for electric motors.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of efficiency in IE1, IE2, IE3 and IE4. Amongst these, IE2 efficiency motors dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the total share.



On the basis of application, the HVAC sector is the largest segment, followed by oil and gas, food and beverage, mining, and water and utilities.



The market is also segmented on the basis of end-use, wherein pumps and fans represent the leading market, followed by compressors.



An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are ABB, Siemens, WEG Industries, NIDEC Corporation and TECO Middle East Electrical & Machinery Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Motor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Low Voltage Electric Motor Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Power Rating

6.4 Market Breakup by Efficiency

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Breakup by End Use

6.7 Market Breakup by Region

6.8 Market Forecast



7 GCC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market



8 Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Performance

8.3 Market Breakup by Power Rating

8.4 Market Breakup by Efficiency

8.5 Market Breakup by Application

8.6 Market Breakup by End Use

8.7 Market Forecast

8.8 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Value Chain Analysis

8.9.1 Raw Material Suppliers

8.9.2 Electric Motor Manufacturers

8.9.3 Industrial Users

8.9.4 System Integrators

8.9.5 Distributors, Retailers and Exporters

8.9.6 End-Users

8.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

8.11 Price Analysis

8.11.1 Key Price Indicators

8.11.2 Price Structure

8.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



9 Saudi Arabia Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Efficiency

9.1 Standard Efficiency Electric Motors

9.2 High Efficiency Electric Motors

9.3 Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

9.4 Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors



10 Saudi Arabia Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Application

10.1 HVAC

10.2 Oil and Gas

10.3 Food, Beverage and Tobacco

10.4 Mining

10.5 Water and Utilities

10.6 Others



11 Saudi Arabia Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by End-Use

11.1 Pumps and Fans

11.2 Compressors

11.3 Other Uses



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players



13 Electric Motor Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Layout

14.4 Plant Machinery

14.5 Machinery Pictures

14.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.10 Other Capital Investments



15 Loans and Financial Assistance



16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis



17 Key Player Profiles



