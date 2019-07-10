First Data to Share Mid-Year Review on Commerce and Payments Insights at ‘Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech’ Event

Ideanomics to host investors, entrepreneurs, and C-suite executives on July 11, 2019 in New York City

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz) -- a B2B digital community serving the public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries -- today announced that Glenn Fodor, Senior Vice President and Head of First Data Insights will present a mid-year review on commerce and payments during Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech 2019 on July 11, 2019. The event will be hosted at Ideanomics (55 Broadway, 18th floor) from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.



Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech is the ultimate networking and strategic leadership and communications event for C-suite professionals (IROs, CFOs, general counsel, CMOs) at financial services and fintech companies and advisories. This event will examine what‘s trending in the world of fintech and financial services, ranging from the internet of value to diversity and inclusion in the C-suite.

Fodor will deliver a keynote address on retailer performance both online and offline, exploring the impact of technology on commerce. Fodor’s keynote will also explain “Retail as a Service” and the rise of retailers as advertising platforms. This is a can’t-miss presentation for professionals in the financial services and fintech industries.

Other speakers at this event include:

Michael Terpin, CEO & Founder Transform Group / BitAngels (KEYNOTE) – “State of the Blockchain Address”

Jessica Gatti, Vice President, Marketing, First Data

Kelcey Gosserand, Program Director, Developer Advocacy North America, IBM

Eric Koefoot, CEO & Founder, PublicRelay

Kate Lam, Managing Director of Digital Finance Products, Ideanomics

Lananh Nguyen, Finance Reporter, Bloomberg News

Adryenn Ashley, Blockchain Global Infuencer, Founder & CEO of Loly Labs, Inc.

Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief & S.V.P. Content, Investopedia

Davia Temin, CEO, Temin & Company

Joseph Small, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual

Registration is complimentary for Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech. To RSVP, please click here.

ABOUT TRENDING TOPICS IN FINANCE AND FINTECH

