Kay Properties Successfully Completes the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) 1031 Exchange Investment in Tampa, FL

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties has successfully completed the REVA Kay Tampa IBC 2 DST in Tampa, FL. This DST property was made available to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506c and had a total investment cost of $35,600,000.



The REVA Kay Tampa IBC 2 DST is an office space in Tampa, FL leased to a leading medical advisor. Location is everything in real estate and this asset is centrally located with easy access to highways, near Tampa International Airport, quality residential neighborhoods and dense retail amenities as well as being only three miles from the tenant’s headquarters office campus.

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties noted, “We are delighted to say that the REVA Kay Tampa IBC 2 DST is now available to our wonderful clients.”

Contact Information:

www.kpi1031.com

info@kpi1031.com

1(855) 466-5927

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.